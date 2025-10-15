Swiss Citizen Sentenced For Bomb Threats In Austria

Italiano it SG: minacce bombe in Austria, svizzero condannato Original Read more: SG: minacce bombe in Austria, svizzero condannat

MENAFN - Swissinfo) The Swiss citizen identified as the perpetrator of several bomb threats against institutions in Austria in October 2024 was sentenced in Switzerland at the end of last month to a 24-month suspended prison term. This content was published on October 15, 2025 - 16:22 2 minutes Keystone-SDA

This was reported today by the Austrian news agency Apa, quoting a spokesman for the See-Gaster District Court in St Gallen.

On September 29, the man was found guilty of the offences of repeated false alarm, attempted coercion, attempted violence or threats against authorities and officials, and repeated false reporting. The sentence is not yet final.

It is not clear exactly what the threats were. However, a spokesman for the St Gallen public prosecutor's office, also heard by the APA, indicated that“these are not serious cases” and that the prosecution had dropped some of the charges.

Last autumn, e-mails containing threats were sent against various regional police directorates, railway stations, schools and shopping centres or other Austrian institutions, such as the Vienna Regional Court. In October 2024, the Ministry of the Interior reported a total of 27 cases.

