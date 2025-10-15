Eric Sprott Announces Changes To His Holdings In STLLR Gold Inc.

Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 15, 2025) - Eric Sprott announces that, today, 2176423 Ontario Ltd., a corporation beneficially owned by him, acquired 11,719,000 Shares of the STLLR Gold Inc. through a private placement, at $1.28 per Share for total consideration of $15,000,320.

Prior to the acquisition, Mr. Sprott beneficially owned and controlled 10,869,795 Shares and 1,870,500 Warrants, representing approximately 8.7% of the outstanding Shares on a non-diluted basis and 10.1% of the outstanding Shares on a partially-diluted basis assuming exercise of such Warrants. Mr. Sprott now beneficially owns and controls 22,588,795 Shares and 1,870,500 Warrants, representing approximately 14.9% of the outstanding Shares on a non-diluted basis and 16.0% of the outstanding Shares on a partially-diluted basis assuming exercise of such Warrants.

The securities are held for investment purposes. Mr. Sprott has a long-term view of the investment and may acquire additional securities including on the open market or through private acquisitions or sell the securities including on the open market or through private dispositions in the future depending on market conditions, reformulation of plans and/or other relevant factors.

