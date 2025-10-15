UDCG Meeting: Hegseth Urges NATO Countries To Turn Words Into Action, Invest In PURL

MENAFN - UkrinForm) U.S. Secretary of War Pete Hegseth stated this at the opening of the 31st meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group (UDCG) taking place in Brussels on Wednesday, according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

"European leaders are sending a clear message to Russia: now is the time to end this tragic war, stop the needless bloodshed and come to the peace table," Hegseth said. "Now, if this war does not end, if there is no path to peace in the short term, the United States along with our allies will take the steps necessary to impose costs on Russia for its continued aggression."

He stressed that, should this step be taken, "the U.S War Department stands ready to do our part in ways that only the United States can do."

Hegseth underlined the U.S. vision that the most effective deterrence to Russian aggression includes a "lethal, capable, and European-led NATO," as well as "a combat-credible Ukrainian military able to defend itself and thereby continue to deter Russian aggression along NATO's border."

"Peace through strength. Under President Trump's steadfast leadership, and in particular with our European allies, we're going to bring an end to the war in Ukraine. The war must end. Like we saw him [Trump] do in Gaza and in the Middle East. President Trump knows how to forge peace to create opportunities in situations and scenarios where peace seems far off. He alone has the ability to do that," Hegseth said.

Pistorius opens UDCG meeting, announces over EUR 2B worth aid for Ukraine

He recalled that the Russian war against Ukraine did not start during President Trump's watch, "but it will end on his watch."

"So, let us seize this moment, strongly forge peace in Ukraine, and let's bring peace through strength," he said, appealing to the Ramstein group participants.

He separately noted that over the past few months, European investment in defense for Ukraine has increased significantly.

"Of course, the United States will do our part but Europeans must continue to take primary responsibility for the conventional defense of the continent," he said.

He also noted that the U.S. administration will continue to "constructively remind" allies of obligations under Article 3 of the Washington treaty, which says: "By means of continuous and effective self-help and mutual aid allies will maintain and develop their individual and collective capacity to resist armed attack."

Hegseth stressed that thanks to President Trump's efforts, "we are seeing in real time allies taking this obligation seriously, including in Ukraine."

He also recalled how Europe's political leaders had endorsed military planning for the Coalition of the Willing by establishing an operational headquarters and committing personnel to that multinational force, should a peace arrangement be reached.

He believes the PURL initiative is now a "key mechanism to forge peace in Ukraine."

"NATO allies have committed more than two billion dollars in security assistance to Ukraine through the NATO's PURL initiative since August," Hegseth said, recalling that allies often say that Ukraine's security is synonymous with European security.

"Therefore, is the time for all NATO countries to turn words into action in the form of PURL investments. All countries around this table, no free riders," Hegseth stressed, welcoming the readiness of more allies to join the initiative.

He also commended certain allies, such as Germany and Poland, Baltic and Nordic states, for their efforts in meeting their commitment to spend five percent of GDP on defense.

"All countries need to translate goals into guns, commitments into capabilities, and pledges into power. That's all that matters. Hard power. It's the only thing belligerents actually respect. Your continued investment in leadership are vital to helping Ukraine defend itself and to bring an end to this conflict peace through strength," Hegseth said.

U.S. President Donald Trump recently commented on his upcoming meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, noting that Ukraine wants to receive weapons, including Tomahawk systems.

Photo: Video screenshot