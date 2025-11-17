Indian Firms Struggling With Rising Cyber Breaches And Security Costs

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

Cybersecurity breaches are becoming an increasingly costly issue for Indian enterprises, with nearly a quarter of organisations reporting losses exceeding $1 million over the past three years. This has prompted a sharp uptick in cybersecurity spending, especially in artificial intelligence and cloud security solutions, as businesses aim to protect themselves from sophisticated cyber threats. However, the sector still faces significant challenges, particularly in securing skilled talent to manage the growing complexity of cyber risks.

A recent report by PricewaterhouseCoopers highlights that 23% of Indian businesses have incurred losses of over $1 million due to cyber incidents, underscoring the severity of the issue. These breaches range from data theft and ransomware attacks to more advanced persistent threats targeting critical infrastructure. PwC's findings suggest that the financial impact on Indian firms is only likely to rise as cybercriminals become more organised and capable, exploiting vulnerabilities in emerging technologies and systems.

The shift towards digital transformation and cloud adoption has undoubtedly exposed businesses to greater risk, with sensitive data being increasingly stored and accessed online. According to PwC, the cloud is now seen as both a critical business enabler and a potential vulnerability. As cloud infrastructures evolve, they are often targeted by cybercriminals seeking to exploit misconfigurations and inadequate security protocols.

In response, Indian businesses are ramping up their cybersecurity investments. Spending on AI-driven security solutions is one of the key focus areas. These technologies allow businesses to proactively identify and neutralise threats in real-time, enabling a faster response to evolving attack patterns. AI is particularly useful for detecting abnormal behaviour and potential risks that traditional security systems might miss. It is also being leveraged for predictive analytics to foresee potential vulnerabilities before they can be exploited by malicious actors.

However, despite the increased allocation of funds towards cybersecurity, the shortage of skilled professionals remains a significant roadblock. The demand for cybersecurity experts far outweighs the supply, with firms struggling to recruit individuals with the necessary expertise in areas such as AI, cloud security, and threat intelligence. The PwC report indicates that many organisations are forced to rely on third-party vendors to manage their cybersecurity needs, further driving up costs.

Experts suggest that to address the talent gap, Indian firms must invest in long-term solutions, such as upskilling existing employees and forging partnerships with educational institutions to nurture the next generation of cybersecurity professionals. The government has also been urged to play a more proactive role by fostering public-private collaborations to enhance the country's overall cybersecurity ecosystem.

The rise of AI and cloud technologies has, however, brought additional complexities. While these tools can greatly improve security, they also introduce new attack vectors. Cloud environments, if not managed properly, can expose businesses to significant risks, including data breaches and unauthorised access. Moreover, the increased use of AI-driven solutions can create new challenges, such as ensuring the ethical deployment of AI and protecting against adversarial AI attacks.

Despite these hurdles, the Indian cybersecurity landscape is expected to see significant improvements over the coming years. As businesses continue to embrace AI and cloud technologies, security budgets are likely to increase, with a stronger emphasis on automated security measures and real-time threat detection. Additionally, as the global cyber threat landscape evolves, businesses are expected to collaborate more closely with government agencies and international organisations to stay ahead of cybercriminals.

