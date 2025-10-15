Zelensky At Staff Meeting: Ukraine Has Capacity To Scale Up Deep Strikes

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said this in his nightly video address , Ukrinform reports.

"Today, I held a Staff meeting. Several topics were on the agenda, but the most important was deep strikes – our long-range capabilities. The things that truly affect Russia's war potential and noticeably reduce it. Today, we had both the manufacturers of our respective weapons – at the Staff meeting – and those who use these weapons: the Armed Forces, special services, and intelligence. The main task is to scale up our long-range Ukrainian sanctions capabilities. We have the capacity to do so, and a joint discussion of all parties together is very helpful. We have also already prepared our part of the homework ahead of the meeting with President Trump – both the military component and the economic one. Every detail, everything is ready," Zelensky said.

He stressed that the agenda for his upcoming meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump is very substantive and could genuinely help move the war closer to an end, since it is the United States that can wield this kind of global influence.

Zelensky also recalled that a Ukrainian delegation is currently in the United States, preparing the groundwork for the dialogue with the U.S. leader, as well as with American defense companies, including air defense manufacturers, and representatives of energy companies.

Photo credit: Office of the President of Ukraine