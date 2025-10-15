Zelensky At Staff Meeting: Ukraine Has Capacity To Scale Up Deep Strikes
"Today, I held a Staff meeting. Several topics were on the agenda, but the most important was deep strikes – our long-range capabilities. The things that truly affect Russia's war potential and noticeably reduce it. Today, we had both the manufacturers of our respective weapons – at the Staff meeting – and those who use these weapons: the Armed Forces, special services, and intelligence. The main task is to scale up our long-range Ukrainian sanctions capabilities. We have the capacity to do so, and a joint discussion of all parties together is very helpful. We have also already prepared our part of the homework ahead of the meeting with President Trump – both the military component and the economic one. Every detail, everything is ready," Zelensky said.Read also: UDCG meeting: Hegseth urges NATO countries to turn words into action, invest in PURL
He stressed that the agenda for his upcoming meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump is very substantive and could genuinely help move the war closer to an end, since it is the United States that can wield this kind of global influence.
Zelensky also recalled that a Ukrainian delegation is currently in the United States, preparing the groundwork for the dialogue with the U.S. leader, as well as with American defense companies, including air defense manufacturers, and representatives of energy companies.
Photo credit: Office of the President of Ukraine
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Crypto Market Update: Pepeto Advances Presale With Staking Rewards And Live Exchange Demo
- Tria Raises $12M To Be The Leading Self-Custodial Neobank And Payments Infrastructure For Humans And AI.
- Simplefx Relaunches First Deposit Bonus
- Chartis Research And Metrika Release Comprehensive Framework For Managing Digital Asset Risk
- Whale.Io Launches Battlepass Season 3, Featuring $77,000 In Crypto Casino Rewards
- M2 Capital Announces $21 Million Investment In AVAX Digital Asset Treasury, AVAX One
CommentsNo comment