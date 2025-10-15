Azerbaijan Army Deploys Servicemen To“Eternity‐2025” Joint Exercise (PHOTO)
The exercise will be executed in a bifurcated approach, encompassing both computer-assisted simulations and hands-on practical applications. It is predicated on a tactical-level framework aimed at safeguarding and defending critical infrastructure and communication conduits traversing the jurisdictions of the three nations involved.
The joint command staff exercise, which encompasses personnel from the Azerbaijan Army alongside operatives from the State Agency for the Protection of Strategic Objects, is slated to persist until October 24.
