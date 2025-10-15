Azerbaijan Army Deploys Servicemen To“Eternity‐2025” Joint Exercise (PHOTO)

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Pursuant to the military cooperation plan between the Ministries of Defense of Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Türkiye, the trilateral "Eternity-2025" computer-assisted command-staff exercise is being held in Kars, Türkiye, Trend reports via the Ministry of Defense.

The exercise will be executed in a bifurcated approach, encompassing both computer-assisted simulations and hands-on practical applications. It is predicated on a tactical-level framework aimed at safeguarding and defending critical infrastructure and communication conduits traversing the jurisdictions of the three nations involved.

The joint command staff exercise, which encompasses personnel from the Azerbaijan Army alongside operatives from the State Agency for the Protection of Strategic Objects, is slated to persist until October 24.