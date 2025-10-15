Ontario Publisher Wins Silver In The 2025 Moonbeam Children's Book Awards For Best Picture Book Preschool

Kitchener, Ontario - October 15, 2025 - Independent publisher Brown Paper Fox is proud to announce that its beloved picture book, Missy Moo the Highland Coo, has been awarded Silver in the Best Picture Book – Preschool category at the prestigious 2025 Moonbeam Children's Book Awards.

The Moonbeam Awards celebrate excellence in children's publishing and recognise books that inspire creativity, compassion, and a lifelong love of reading. This accolade places Missy Moo the Highland Coo among the top children's books in North America, highlighting the growing strength of Canadian independent publishing.

“I am so thrilled to see Missy Moo recognised at an international level,” said Kelsey Marshalsey, founder of Brown Paper Fox and author-illustrator of the award-winning book.“Missy Moo has leapt her way into the hearts of children and parents around the world. It's a story rooted in kindness, confidence, and connection, and this award feels like a celebration of the joy she's brought to families everywhere.”

Written and illustrated by Marshalsey, Missy Moo the Highland Coo follows a confident young Highland cow as she explores her pasture, teaching little readers about embracing who they are - no matter how different they may feel. The book's charming rhymes and whimsical illustrations have made it a favourite among families across Canada and beyond.

Since its release, Missy Moo the Highland Coo has sold thousands of copies and inspired a growing line of creative spin-offs, including a lift-the-flap board book, a plush toy, and a colouring book.

The Moonbeam Awards, now in their 19th year, were founded to honour exemplary children's literature from small presses, authors, and illustrators around the world. Award winners are selected for their originality, emotional resonance, and ability to engage young minds.

About Brown Paper Fox

Brown Paper Fox is an independent children's book publisher based in Ontario, Canada. Founded in 2016, the studio began as a small illustration brand and has since grown into a creative publishing house dedicated to stories that celebrate community, imagination, and inclusivity. Through thoughtfully illustrated picture books and imaginative storytelling, Brown Paper Fox fosters connection and wonder in young readers everywhere.

