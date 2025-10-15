403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Social Min. Inspects Service Quality Of Abused Women Shelters
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 15 (KUNA) -- Minister of Social Affairs, Family and Childhood Affairs, Dr. Amthal Al-Huwailah, paid an inspection visit to one of the shelters for abused women, affiliated with the Supreme Council for Family Affairs, to review the progress of work and ensure the quality of services provided to residents.
In a press statement following the visit on Wednesday, Al-Huwailah emphasized the importance of continuing to improve humanitarian services provided within the shelters and enhancing coordination between relevant authorities to ensure a rapid and effective response to cases.
She added that she is keen to monitor social facilities, directly assess the needs of their beneficiaries, and work to develop them to ensure the best possible care and protection. (end)
ha
In a press statement following the visit on Wednesday, Al-Huwailah emphasized the importance of continuing to improve humanitarian services provided within the shelters and enhancing coordination between relevant authorities to ensure a rapid and effective response to cases.
She added that she is keen to monitor social facilities, directly assess the needs of their beneficiaries, and work to develop them to ensure the best possible care and protection. (end)
ha
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Crypto Market Update: Pepeto Advances Presale With Staking Rewards And Live Exchange Demo
- Tria Raises $12M To Be The Leading Self-Custodial Neobank And Payments Infrastructure For Humans And AI.
- Simplefx Relaunches First Deposit Bonus
- Chartis Research And Metrika Release Comprehensive Framework For Managing Digital Asset Risk
- Whale.Io Launches Battlepass Season 3, Featuring $77,000 In Crypto Casino Rewards
- M2 Capital Announces $21 Million Investment In AVAX Digital Asset Treasury, AVAX One
CommentsNo comment