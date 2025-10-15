Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Social Min. Inspects Service Quality Of Abused Women Shelters

2025-10-15 03:05:21
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 15 (KUNA) -- Minister of Social Affairs, Family and Childhood Affairs, Dr. Amthal Al-Huwailah, paid an inspection visit to one of the shelters for abused women, affiliated with the Supreme Council for Family Affairs, to review the progress of work and ensure the quality of services provided to residents.
In a press statement following the visit on Wednesday, Al-Huwailah emphasized the importance of continuing to improve humanitarian services provided within the shelters and enhancing coordination between relevant authorities to ensure a rapid and effective response to cases.
She added that she is keen to monitor social facilities, directly assess the needs of their beneficiaries, and work to develop them to ensure the best possible care and protection. (end)
