Kuwait Pavilion Wins Four Awards At Expo 2025 Osaka
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) OSAKA, Oct 15 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's Pavilion at Expo 2025 Osaka has won four international awards from Exhibitor magazine, a leading U.S. publication specialized in global exhibitions and conferences.
Kuwait's Commissioner General to the Expo, Salem Al-Watyan, expressed pride in the recognition, describing it as a testament to the country's creativity and innovation on the world stage.
In a statement to KUNA, Al-Watyan explained that the pavilion received first place for "Best Storytelling," honoring its creative narrative that connects Kuwait's heritage with its present and future.
In addition to the top prize, the pavilion earned three honorary awards; the first was for "Best Interactive Experience," recognizing its innovative and engaging visitor features.
The second acknowledged the pavilion's team for "Best Staff," in appreciation of their effective communication and hospitality.
The third was awarded for "Best Use of Technology," highlighting the integration of modern technologies and artificial intelligence in presenting the pavilion's content.
Al-Watyan emphasized that these awards represent international validation of Kuwait's forward-looking vision and cultural presence, aligning with the country's Vision 2035 in the fields of development, technology, and the arts.
He also credited the ongoing support of Kuwait's leadership and the close follow-up by Minister of Information and Culture and Minister of State for Youth Affairs, Abdulrahman Al-Mutairi.
He added that Exhibitor magazine has been a prominent global reference in the exhibition industry for over four decades, and its awards are considered the second most prestigious worldwide after those of the Bureau International des Expositions (BIE), due to their high evaluation standards focused on design, innovation, interactivity, and advanced technology.
Al-Watyan concluded by stating that this achievement reflects Kuwait's positive image on the international stage and confirms its leadership in delivering a rich cultural and educational experience at Expo 2025 Osaka. (end)
