Tanishq Brings The Magic Of India Wali Diwali' To The Heart Of The UAE And GCC

Tanishq announces exclusive festive offers this Diwali, including savings on gold and diamond jewellery, zero deductions on gold exchange, and special advance booking benefits across its GCC stores.

Dubai, UAE - October 13 2025: This Diwali, Tanishq, India's most trusted jewellery brand from the Tata Group invites you to celebrate the season of sparkle, stories, and togetherness with its vibrant new festive campaign, 'India Wali Diwali'. Bringing the sights, sounds, and soul of an Indian Diwali to the heart of the UAE and GCC, the campaign is a joyful tribute to the traditions we cherish and the moments that make us feel at home no matter where we are. From the glow of diyas to the shimmer of gold, it's all about celebrating love, laughter and legacy the Indian way.

To celebrate the spirit of Diwali, Tanishq has introduced a range of exclusive festive offers that bring extra warmth and value to the season. Customers can enjoy special savings on gold and diamond jewellery, zero deductions on old gold exchange, and advance booking options that protect against rising gold rates. These limited-time offers have been designed to make festive shopping more rewarding, encouraging customers to celebrate, gift, and invest in pieces that carry lasting meaning.

Speaking about the campaign, Aditya Kejriwal, Head of Marketing, International Business Titan Company Limited, said,“Diwali is not just a festival; it's an emotion that connects us to our roots and to each other. With 'India Wali Diwali', we aimed to celebrate that feeling of homecoming - the idea that the spirit of Diwali travels with us, no matter the distance. It is also a reflection of Tanishq's belief that jewellery is more than adornment; it is a symbol of love, connection, and shared celebration.”

The 'India Wali Diwali' campaign highlights the essence of togetherness through a festive film that captures moments of belonging, joy, and shared celebration. It portrays how familiar traditions and emotions transcend borders, reminding people that the light of Diwali continues to shine wherever they are.

The campaign reinforces Tanishq's position as a brand that combines artistry with emotion. Its festive collection features designs that reflect Diwali's optimism and elegance through timeless craftsmanship and thoughtful detailing. Each piece has been created to evoke the beauty of connection - whether it's a gift for a loved one or a piece that celebrates one's own journey.

With 'India Wali Diwali', Tanishq strengthens its presence in the Middle East and deepens its connection with customers across the region. The brand invites shoppers to experience the festive collection at Tanishq stores in Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah, Doha and Muscat, or explore it online

Posted by : DubaiPRNetwork Editorial Team

Viewed 1128 times

PR Category : Fashion, Lifestyle & Luxury

Posted on : Wednesday, October 15, 2025 10:24:00 AM UAE local time (GMT+4)