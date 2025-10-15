Azza Fahmy Introduces The Newest Chapter Of The Wonders Of Nature Collection: A Tribute To Emotional Expression And Floral Beauty

The newest chapter of Azza Fahmy's Wonders of Nature collection blossoms from years of personal and artistic exploration. Rooted in detailed research into the symbolism and forms of flowers-ranging from the open lotus and daisy to jasmine and the four-petal bloom-each design channels nature's expressive power through the

brand's signature craftsmanship. The colors chosen throughout the collection evoke emotions of optimism, inner calm, and individuality.

The inspiration for the collection began when Head Designer Amina Ghali traveled through the Philippines, Vietnam, and Cambodia. She observed nature thriving in unexpected places growing over walls, along narrow streets, and through ancient temples.

Built on the belief that no two flowers are ever the same, the collection celebrates individuality and natural beauty. Featuring luminous stones like amethyst and combining 18kt Gold with Sterling Silver, Wonders of Nature fuses expressive floral forms with

meaningful Arabic calligraphy two of Azza Fahmy's most distinctive design elements to create pieces that embody joy, love, peace, and blessing.

The Gold Garden of Happiness Choker stands out as a signature piece. Hand-carved lotus flowers and roses link together to form an elegant choker that rests gracefully on the neck like a floral garland. Anchored by the calligraphic word happiness - سعا?? and complemented by Azza Fahmy's signature Roman chain.

This piece also subtly incorporates Indian design influences. Amina, who has visited India annually since she was 18 to seek inspiration from nature, channels her admiration for the boldness and framing structure of traditional Indian chokers, blending heritage with a modern sensibility.

In a more playful yet refined spirit, the Daisy Gemstone Ring bursts with colorful 18kt Gold framed by three-dimensional daisies. Simple and elegant, it is a versatile piece that adds charm and brightness to any look.

The Love & Peace Bangle conveys a powerful message of unity, crafted in 18kt Gold and Sterling Silver with intricate hand-piercing and twisted wirework. The words love - ح? and peace - سلا? flow in graceful calligraphy among swirling daisies and ears of wheat, symbols of harmony, abundance, and hope.

The Bouquet of Blessings Earrings bring together hand-carved jasmine flowers and daisies in a joyful design, surrounded by foliage engraved with the word 'blessing - ب?كة'. Adorned with amethysts in a floral pink hue, this uplifting design evokes the freshness and rebirth of spring.

At the heart of the Flower Garden Ring , looms a radiant custom-cut amethyst. Set in an 18kt Gold bezel and nestled on a Sterling Silver band decorated with a cascade of sculpted daisies and jasmine flowers, this bold but graceful stone is one of our Wonders of Nature, captured mid-blossom to add beauty and elegance to everyday life.

Other pieces in the collection include the Happiness Bangle, Gold Love Chain , Love Chain , Wrap-Around Love Bracelet , Happiness Drop Earrings , Briolette Earrings , Happiness Band , Gold & Silver Garden of Happiness Choker and Love Stud Earring .

The newest Wonders of Nature collection beautifully captures the spirit of nature's resilience and joy, offering timeless pieces that celebrate love, happiness, and peace in every detail. The collection will be available in stores and online starting July

