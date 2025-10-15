Govt To Roll Out Vande Bharat 4.0 & Amrit Bharat 4.0 Next-Gen Trains: Vaishnaw

MENAFN - KNN India)Minister for Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw highlighted India's plans for railway modernisation during the inauguration of the 16th International Railway Equipment Exhibition (IREE) 2025 in New Delhi.

India is set to introduce Vande Bharat 4.0 and Amrit Bharat 4.0-next-generation train systems designed to set new benchmarks in technology, comfort, and performance.

Vaishnaw said Vande Bharat 4.0 will serve as a benchmark against global standards, featuring upgraded toilets, enhanced seating, and improved coach design, with a rollout targeted within 18 months, according to ANI.

The current Vande Bharat 3.0 trains already perform competitively, reaching 0 to 100 kmph in 52 seconds and maintaining lower noise and vibration levels than many international counterparts.

The Amrit Bharat series is also moving toward version 4.0, with plans for new-generation coaches and push-pull locomotives to be ready within 36 months.

Vaishnaw emphasised safety advancements through the rapid deployment of Kavach 4.0 India's indigenous automatic train protection system-and announced the development of Kavach 5.0 for high-speed trains up to 350 kmph.

He further said that dedicated passenger corridors, covering around 7,000 km, are planned for completion by 2047 to meet growing transportation demands.

The minister called on railway manufacturers to prioritise quality and safety, warning that substandard suppliers may face blacklisting.

He also announced progress on the first fully Made-in-India 2,400-horsepower hydrogen-powered train, calling it a key milestone in the nation's technological self-reliance.

