Galaxy Macau Presents Tatler Off Menu Returns With A Stellar Line-Up Of Chefs To Illuminate Macau As A UNESCO Creative City Of Gastronomy

(MENAFN- Media OutReach Newswire) Macau's cornerstone culinary event brings the region's top talents to Galaxy Macau from November 14 to 15 with early-bird ticketing by October 26. MACAU SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 15 October 2025 - Galaxy Macau Presents Tatler Off Menu returns to Galaxy Macau from November 14 to 15, once again celebrating the extraordinary artistry of gastronomy with a meticulously curated international ensemble of award-winning chefs recognised by distinguished lists such as the Michelin Guide, The World's 50 Best Restaurants, Asia's 50 Best Restaurants, and Tatler Best – each known for pushing culinary boundaries and redefining food as an art form, cementing Galaxy Macau as the unrivalled stage for the gala. Tickets for one of the city's most anticipated culinary celebrations are on sale now.









Galaxy Macau Presents Tatler Off Menu returns in 2025 with a star-studded line-up of the most highly-awarded chefs from Asia's best restaurants.

This year's event features an unprecedented tasting journey across three sessions: dinner on the first day, followed by lunch and dinner on the second. Inspired by the elements of Ocean, Sky, and Land, the menu will weave together flavours, textures, ingredients, and atmospheres drawn from each dimension.



At this year's gala – a cornerstone gastronomic event across the region since its inaugural edition in 2023 – guests can expect bold, imaginative and exquisite creations by 11 remarkable culinary masters across the region.









Galaxy Macau Presents Tatler Off Menu returns in 2025 with a star-studded line-up of the most highly-awarded chefs from Asia's best restaurants.

Leading the "Ocean" category are Chef Masaaki Miyakawa from three-Michelin-starred Sushi Miyakawa (Hokkaido); Chef Jingye Xu from two-Michelin-starred 102 House (Shanghai); and Chef Aditya Muskita from ESA (Jakarta), a Tatler Best Indonesia winner. The "Sky" themed segment features Chef Chek Keong Chan from two-Michelin-starred Feng Wei Ju (StarWorld Hotel, Macau); Chef Varun Totlani from Masque (Mumbai), ranked #19 on Asia's 50 Best Restaurants; and Chef Min-Chul Kang from one-Michelin-starred KANG MINCHUL Restaurant (Seoul). For "Land", banner includes Chef Hiroyasu Kawate from two-Michelin-starred Florilège (Tokyo); Chef Vicky Cheng from one-Michelin-starred VEA (Hong Kong); and Chef Marino D'Antonio from one-Michelin-starred 81⁄2 Otto e Mezzo BOMBANA at Galaxy Macau (Macau). The Pastry showcase is led by Chef Fabrizio Fiorani of Zucchero X Fabrizio Fiorani (Rome), recognised as "Asia's Best Pastry Chef" by The World's 50 Best, and Chef Lok Hin Yam of StarWorld Hotel, Galaxy Macau and Broadway Macau (Macau), awarded "Best Pastry Chef" by Tatler Best Hong Kong & Macau.



Helming the cocktail counter will be Billy Choi, the head bartender of Pony & Plume, the latest by-invitation only whiskey bar and divan at Galaxy Macau, and guest mixologists Ajit Gurung from The Savoury Project (Hong Kong), ranked number 32 on the Asia's 50 Best Bars list.



Renowned DJ and live entertainers will be invited to tune up the vibes, leading to an even more unforgettable Galaxy Macau Presents Tatler Off Menu .



Galaxy Macau Presents Tatler Off Menu promises to be the gastronomic highlight of the year, where guests will be captivated by the creativity of the culinary world's brightest stars, who will take the stage in Macau, a UNESCO Creative City of Gastronomy, for one thrilling weekend only.



Galaxy MacauTM Presents Tatler Off Menu





Date

November 14, 2025 (Friday) | 18:30 – 22:30



November 15, 2025 (Saturday) | 12:00 – 15:00 / 18:30 – 22:30

Venue

Cabana – 2/F, Galaxy Macau

Price

Early Bird: Tickets purchased on or before October 26 enjoy 20% off

Special Package for 2 pax - MOP3,376 (Early Bird: MOP 2,701)



Special Package for 4 pax - MOP6,752 (Early Bird: MOP 5,402)



Special Package for 6 pax - MOP10,128 (Early Bird: MOP 8,103)



Inclusive of:



Admission and seating on the pool deck*

3 mini tasting menus of 11 dishes inspired by the sky, ocean, and land (3 appetizers, 6 mains, 2 desserts)

Choice of 1 cocktail or mocktail per person Inclusive of a 10% service charge *Seating will be assigned by staff

Cabana VIP Package for 8



8 pax - MOP13,504 (Early Bird: MOP 10,804)



Inclusive of:



Exclusive use of a private Cabana on the pool deck

3 mini tasting menus of 11 dishes inspired by the sky, ocean, and land (3 appetizers, 6 mains, 2 desserts)

Choice of 1 cocktail or mocktail per person Inclusive of a 10% service charge Ticketing





(From left) Chef Masaaki Miyakawa, Chef Jingye Xu, and Chef Aditya Muskita will be leading the“Ocean” category in Galaxy Macau Presents Tatler Off Menu.

(From left) Chef Chek Keong Chan, Chef Varun Totlani, and Chef Min-Chul Kang will be leading the“Sky” category of Galaxy Macau Presents Tatler Off Menu.

(From left) Chef Hiroyasu Kawate, Chef Vicky Cheng, and Chef Marino D'Antonio will be leading the“Land” category of Galaxy Macau Presents Tatler Off Menu.

(From left) Chef Lok Hin Yam and Chef Fabrizio Fiorani will be leading the pastry showcase of Galaxy Macau Presents Tatler Off Menu.

(From left) Mixologists Billy Choi and Ajit Gurung will be helming the cocktail counter of Galaxy Macau Presents Tatler Off Menu.