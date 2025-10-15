Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Should You Include Platinum In Your“Safe Haven” Portfolio?


2025-10-15 02:43:50
(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) The recent surge in the price of platinum, a whopping 85% climb this year , may be causing some investors to wonder whether it would be wise to include this precious metal among their“safe haven” assets alongside gold. Before making a decision, it is important to understand the following ways in which platinum and gold compare against each other , and then make an informed decision.

There are many ways to get exposure to platinum in your portfolio. Apart from buying the physical metal, you can consider ETFs linked to the metal or even shares in firms that extract the metal. Many such firms exist, such as Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (NYSE American: PTM) (TSE: PLG) . The key is to do your due...

Read More>>

About Rocks & Stocks

Rocks & Stocks (“R&S”) is a specialized communications platform delivering deep insights into the mining industry. It is one of 70+ brands within the Dynamic Brand Portfolio @ IBN that delivers: (1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ; (3) enhanced press release enhancement to ensure maximum impact; (4) social media distribution via IBN to millions of social media followers; and (5) a full array of tailored corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, R&S is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, R&S brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness.

R&S is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from Rocks & Stocks, text“Rocks” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the Rocks & Stocks website applicable to all content provided by R&S, wherever published or re-published: /Disclaimer

Rocks & Stocks
Los Angeles, CA
RocksAndStocks
310.299.1717 Office
[email protected]

Rocks & Stocks is powered by IBN

MENAFN15102025000224011066ID1110201722

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search