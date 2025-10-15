Should You Include Platinum In Your“Safe Haven” Portfolio?

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) The recent surge in the price of platinum, a whopping 85% climb this year , may be causing some investors to wonder whether it would be wise to include this precious metal among their“safe haven” assets alongside gold. Before making a decision, it is important to understand the following ways in which platinum and gold compare against each other , and then make an informed decision.

There are many ways to get exposure to platinum in your portfolio. Apart from buying the physical metal, you can consider ETFs linked to the metal or even shares in firms that extract the metal. Many such firms exist, such as Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (NYSE American: PTM) (TSE: PLG) . The key is to do your due...

