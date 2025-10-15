Investornewsbreaks FAVO Capital (OTC: FAVO) Appoints Gary F. Baumann As Independent Director

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) FAVO Capital (OTC: FAVO) , a diversified financial company with operations in financial services and real estate, announced the appointment of Gary F. Baumann, Esq., as an independent director to its board. A founding partner of Baumann, Gant, Keeley & Biondi, P.A., Baumann brings over 25 years of experience in construction and commercial litigation, having tried more than 70 civil jury cases and advised developers and institutions on compliance and risk management.“Gary's appointment reflects our ongoing commitment to building a board with the independence, experience, and perspective needed to guide FAVO's next phase of growth,” said Shaun Quin, President of FAVO Capital. Baumann also serves on the board of Island Dolphin Care and is a recognized speaker on ethics, construction law, and governance.

FAVO Capital, Inc. (OTC: FAVO) is a diversified financial company currently operating across two segments: financial services and selective real assets. Through its financial services division, FAVO provides alternative, revenue-based funding solutions to small and mid-sized businesses across the United States. Since inception, the company has supported more than 10,000 businesses through the purchase of future receipts. Complementing its lending platform, FAVO is also building a portfolio of stabilized, cash-flowing real assets that strengthen its balance sheet and broaden its collateral base. Headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., with operations in Florida, New York, and the Dominican Republic, FAVO Capital is committed to financial transparency, sustainable growth, and long-term value creation for its shareholders.

