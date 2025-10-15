Investornewsbreaks Alliance Creative Group, Inc. (OTC: ACGX) Expands Digital Portfolio With Acquisition Of Three Industry Websites

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Alliance Creative Group (OTC: ACGX) announced the acquisition of three established online platforms serving the hospitality, education, and legal sectors, marking a strategic expansion of its AI-driven digital media ecosystem. The transaction, completed through a mix of cash and restricted stock, includes a consulting agreement to align long-term interests between ACGX and the sellers.“These new acquisitions are an important part of our foundation,” said Paul Sorkin, CEO of Alliance Creative Group.“We're acquiring established digital properties in industries with room for modernization and growth.” The acquired sites will be upgraded with enhanced technology, AI integration, and improved monetization strategies to boost engagement and performance. Supported by global teams in the U.S., India, the Philippines, and Europe, ACGX continues to build its portfolio of media, marketing, and digital asset ventures while maintaining holdings in PeopleVine, Say Less Spritz, and Connect Gifting.

About Alliance Creative Group, Inc. (ACGX)

Alliance Creative Group, Inc. (Stock Symbol: ACGX) is a Parent Holding Company on the OTC market. The strategy ACGX intends to deploy is a shared resource model where portfolio companies and investments are vertically integrated, optimizing efficiencies and cost savings. ACGX is building a shared-resources ecosystem designed to acquire, develop, and scale digital assets across multiple verticals.

Our model combines shared teams, shared tools, and shared traffic to help projects grow faster and monetize smarter. From SEO, content creation, online marketing, and sponsorships, to AI-driven automation and cross-platform audience expansion, ACGX provides the infrastructure and expertise for companies to scale without reinventing the wheel.

We are executing a digital asset roll-up strategy that creates predictable revenues, stronger monetization pathways, and long-term value for both our portfolio and our shareholders.

ACGX's mission is to utilize capital, relationships, experience, and technology to increase value for clients, partners, investors, and shareholders while reducing risk. Through innovation, partnerships, and technology integration, ACGX is Building the Future of AI-Powered Media, Marketing & Digital Assets -creating value for its shareholders and strategic partners across a wide range of industries.

