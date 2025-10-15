Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Crown Prince, Prince William Visit RAF Benson

Crown Prince, Prince William Visit RAF Benson


2025-10-15 02:41:52
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Oxfordshire, Oct. 15 (Petra)-- His Royal Highness Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II and Prince William, Prince of Wales, visited Royal Air Force (RAF) Benson, a support helicopter operating base in Oxfordshire, on Wednesday.
Their Royal Highnesses were briefed on RAF Benson's facilities, flying and ground operations, and training programmes for pilots.

MENAFN15102025000117011021ID1110201687

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search