Crown Prince, Prince William Visit RAF Benson

Oxfordshire, Oct. 15 (Petra)-- His Royal Highness Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II and Prince William, Prince of Wales, visited Royal Air Force (RAF) Benson, a support helicopter operating base in Oxfordshire, on Wednesday.Their Royal Highnesses were briefed on RAF Benson's facilities, flying and ground operations, and training programmes for pilots.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.