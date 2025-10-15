403
Crown Prince, Prince William Visit RAF Benson
Oxfordshire, Oct. 15 (Petra)-- His Royal Highness Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II and Prince William, Prince of Wales, visited Royal Air Force (RAF) Benson, a support helicopter operating base in Oxfordshire, on Wednesday.
Their Royal Highnesses were briefed on RAF Benson's facilities, flying and ground operations, and training programmes for pilots.
