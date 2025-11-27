Sri Lanka Set Up Tri-Series Final Date With Pakistan

Sri Lanka beat Pakistan by six runs in the last league game of the T20 tri-series in Rawalpindi on Thursday to book their place in Saturday's final against the home team.

In a must-win game, Sri Lanka made 184 for five in 20 overs, thanks to opener Kamil Mishara's 48-ball 76.

Skipper Salman Agha (63 not out off 44 balls) led Pakistan's response, but the Lankans held their nerve to win the contest.

Dushmantha Chameera, who took four wickets for Sri Lanka, was named man-of-the-match.

" Everybody contributed so I'm happy. Kamil Mishara showed his capability and the discussions with the coaches helped him. Kusal Mendis and everyone chipped in," said Lankan captain Dasun Shanaka.

"When it comes to bowling, of course Chameera - world-class bowling. So, an all-round performance and we're looking forward to the final."

Meanwhile, Pakistan skipper Agha looked on the bright side.

"Where we came from, 40 for 4 - you don't often come back and chase it down but we went close," he said.

Brief scores:

Sri Lanka 184 for 5 (Mishara 76, Mendis, 40, Abrar 2-28) beat Pakistan 178 for 7 (Salman 63, Usman 33, Chameera 4-20, Malinga 2-54) by six runs.