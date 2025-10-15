Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Amir Receives The Qatari National Football Team


2025-10-15 02:41:43
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani received the Qatari national football team players at Lusail Palace today, on the occasion of their qualification for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
The meeting was attended by His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Hamad Al Thani, Deputy Amir, and His Highness Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani, Personal Representative of the Amir.
At the beginning of the meeting, His Highness the Amir congratulated the national team players and members of the administrative and technical staff on their victory and qualification for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, to be held in Canada, Mexico, and the United States. He praised the players' outstanding performance and their football achievements, which will enhance the progress of sports and football in the State of Qatar.


His Highness the Amir urged the players to continue their efforts and excellence, ensuring that they represent Qatar in the best possible way alongside the other Arab teams that have qualified for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, wishing all teams success in upcoming regional and international tournaments.
The meeting was also attended by HE Abdullah bin Mohammed Al-Khulaifi, Chief of the Amiri Diwan, HE Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa bin Ahmed Al Thani, Minister of Youth and Sports, HE Jassim bin Rashid Al-Buainain, President of the Qatar Football Association, and a number of senior officials.


