Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
The Path To Energy Efficiency: Covia's GHG Emissions Strategy

2025-10-15 02:01:20
(MENAFN- 3BL) Covia is committed to reducing greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions and increasing energy efficiency across our operations. In recent years, we integrated data-driven analysis into our strategy, utilizing comprehensive GHG emissions assessments to pinpoint significant climate-related opportunities and risks.

Since 2021, we have implemented several solutions and undertaken initiatives to reduce emissions, including:

  • Piloting high-efficiency burners and installing new dryers
  • Participating in voluntary curtailment programs
  • Housing equipment in heated areas to limit fuel usage by minimizing temperature fluctuations
  • Upgrading lighting to high-efficiency LED bulbs that run on timers
  • Replacing aging and inefficient compressors
  • Insulating maintenance buildings to reduce the amount of energy required for heating and cooling
  • Participating in power purchase agreements and using renewable energy, where possible

In addition to these initiatives, we engaged a consultant to help us establish a decarbonization roadmap. We are implementing the highest-potential strategies to meet our emissions reduction goals.

As a result of this assessment, identified strategies we are pursuing include:

  • Building carbon integration into capital planning to activate site-level decarbonization activities
  • Considering on-site renewable energy at strategic sites
  • Evaluating fuel switching for lower-carbon alternatives at key sites
  • Leveraging advanced process-control systems to maximize efficiency in each phase of the mining process
  • Upgrading and replacing energy-intensive equipment with low-carbon alternatives
  • Improving transportation efficiencies for raw materials and finished goods

For more information on our approach, roadmap, and governance of energy efficiency, please visit our Energy Efficiency & Emissions Statement . Our Climate Risk and Opportunities Report is also available on our website.

