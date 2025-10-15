The Path To Energy Efficiency: Covia's GHG Emissions Strategy

MENAFN - 3BL) Covia is committed to reducing greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions and increasing energy efficiency across our operations. In recent years, we integrated data-driven analysis into our strategy, utilizing comprehensive GHG emissions assessments to pinpoint significant climate-related opportunities and risks.

Since 2021, we have implemented several solutions and undertaken initiatives to reduce emissions, including:



Piloting high-efficiency burners and installing new dryers

Participating in voluntary curtailment programs

Housing equipment in heated areas to limit fuel usage by minimizing temperature fluctuations

Upgrading lighting to high-efficiency LED bulbs that run on timers

Replacing aging and inefficient compressors

Insulating maintenance buildings to reduce the amount of energy required for heating and cooling Participating in power purchase agreements and using renewable energy, where possible

In addition to these initiatives, we engaged a consultant to help us establish a decarbonization roadmap. We are implementing the highest-potential strategies to meet our emissions reduction goals.

As a result of this assessment, identified strategies we are pursuing include:



Building carbon integration into capital planning to activate site-level decarbonization activities

Considering on-site renewable energy at strategic sites

Evaluating fuel switching for lower-carbon alternatives at key sites

Leveraging advanced process-control systems to maximize efficiency in each phase of the mining process

Upgrading and replacing energy-intensive equipment with low-carbon alternatives Improving transportation efficiencies for raw materials and finished goods

For more information on our approach, roadmap, and governance of energy efficiency, please visit our Energy Efficiency & Emissions Statement . Our Climate Risk and Opportunities Report is also available on our website.