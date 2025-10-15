NETEC Announces $37.5M Initiative To Strengthen National Health Security And Expand Special Pathogen Preparedness

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Seventy-five U.S. hospitals poised to become critical“Level 2” treatment centers in the National Special Pathogen System

Atlanta, GA, Oct. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The National Emerging Special Pathogens Training and Education Center (NETEC) today announced a bold $37.5 million grant initiative, funded by the Administration for Strategic Preparedness and Response (ASPR), aimed at expanding the nation's readiness for high-consequence infectious diseases (HCID). Funding from the NSPS Level 2 Special Pathogen Treatment and Network Development (STAND) Award will enable up to 75 U.S. health care facilities to become or maintain status as Level 2 Special Pathogen Treatment Centers (SPTCs) -a vital tier in the National Special Pathogen System (NSPS) designed to provide safe, high-quality care during HCID outbreaks.

The NSPS is a federally directed, tiered framework that coordinates special pathogen care across the United States. As the Congressionally designated Coordinating Body for NSPS, NETEC brings together health care systems, public health partners, and emergency services to develop key capabilities to safeguard communities and protect health care workers. Level 2 facilities serve as specialized treatment centers that care for patients throughout the duration of illness.

High-consequence infectious diseases , or HCIDs, are acute human infectious diseases caused by special pathogens. They typically cause severe illness and high death rates, and have few treatment options. They can also spread within hospitals and communities. Examples include Ebola virus disease or Nipah virus infection.

“Level 2 centers are the backbone of a resilient, skilled response to special pathogen threats,” said Shelly Schwedhelm, MSN, RN, NEA-BC , Executive Director of NSPS.“This initiative accelerates our mission to deliver top tier care closer to communities nationwide while strengthening protective measures for our health care workers.”

“By investing in Level 2 centers, we build regional surge capacity and develop capabilities with hospitals across the country-not only in major metro areas- to respond rapidly and effectively,” said Aneesh K. Mehta, MD, FIDSA, FAST , NETEC Co-Principal Investigator at Emory University.

Dr. John Lowe, PhD , NETEC Co-Principal Investigator at University of Nebraska Medical Center said,“This grant provides indispensable support for facilities striving to meet NSPS standards-from infrastructure upgrades to advanced training-making readiness both realistic and sustainable.”

Dr. Vikramjit Mukherjee, MD, NETEC Co-Principal Investigator at NYC Health + Hospitals/Bellevue commented,“Local access to specialized care minimizes disruption to communities and enhances health care workers safety. Strengthening Level 2 centers is foundational to both health security and HCID patient care.”

Selected facilities will receive up to $500,000 each to enhance critical infrastructure, conduct in-depth staff training, and obtain specialized equipment aligned with NSPS Level 2 requirements. NETEC and the Regional Emerging Special Pathogen Treatment Centers (RESPTC) Level 1 network will also deliver expert technical assistance, training, and evaluation tools to support grantees on their path toward formal Level 2 verification.

The NSPS STAND application portal is now open at . Applications are open to U.S. hospitals with critical care capabilities, inpatient services, emergency departments, and airborne infection isolation capabilities. Current Level 1 RESPTCs and federal health care facilities are not eligible. All proposals must be submitted by December 2, 2025, 4 p.m. CST.

The National Emerging Special Pathogens Training and Education Center (NETEC) is the nation's leader in special pathogen preparedness and response. Established in 2015 following the treatment of Ebola patients in the U.S., and funded by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services' Administration for Strategic Preparedness and Response (ASPR), NETEC is led by a consortium of Emory University, the University of Nebraska Medical Center/Nebraska Medicine, and NYC Health + Hospitals/Bellevue, in partnership with the Regional Emerging Special Pathogen Treatment Center network. As the Congressionally designated Coordinating Body for the National Special Pathogens System-a nationwide, tiered system of care-NETEC strengthens national health security through training, consultative services and assessments, research, and the development of evidence-based best practices. Learn more at netec .

