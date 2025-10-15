Innova Research Unveils New Report On Platinum Group Metal Opportunities In VOC Reduction And Air Purification Fields

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Innova Research , a leading provider of market research and technology scouting services specializing in emerging technologies, announced the forthcoming publication of a comprehensive report examining the potential applications of Platinum Group Metals (PGMs) in volatile organic compound (VOC) reduction and air purification technologies.

The report provides a detailed technology roadmap outlining both current utilization and future adoption of PGM-enabled technologies across key air purification methods, including photocatalytic oxidation (PCO), ionizers and non-thermal plasma, ozone decomposition, ultraviolet germicidal irradiation (UVGI), and activated carbon filtration. The study highlights the integration of PGMs into functional coatings, filters, and additives to enhance VOC removal efficiency, improve material stability and durability, and prevent photocatalyst deactivation through anti-fouling performance.

In addition, the report identifies emerging development trends within the field of PGM-enabled VOC reduction and air purification technologies. These include advancements in nanostructure and morphology control of PGM nanomaterials-such as quantum dots-development of visible-light-responsive photocatalysts, and hybridization with non-PGM catalysts to optimize performance while minimizing PGM usage.

“Certain advanced photocatalysts incorporate PGMs to enhance charge separation, facilitate electron transfer to oxygen, and provide additional active sites that promote the degradation of harmful VOCs,” said Dr. Nancy Wu, Research Director at Innova Research.“However, the potential for PGMs extends well beyond these applications. This report serves as an essential reference for organizations seeking to understand and leverage emerging opportunities within the VOC reduction and air purification markets.”

