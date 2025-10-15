TN Govt Restricts Cracker Bursting Hours, Urges 'Green And Safe' Deepavali Celebrations
In a release, the state government appealed to the public to celebrate a noiseless, smoke-free, and safe Deepavali, emphasising the use of green crackers that emit less polluting substances.
The government also encouraged community celebrations through welfare associations, asking them to obtain permission from local bodies or district administrations for cracker bursting in designated common areas.
The statement cautioned citizens against bursting series (joined) crackers, which are known to generate excessive noise, and reminded them not to burst crackers near hospitals, schools, courts, religious places, or fire-prone areas such as huts and thatched houses.
It also reiterated that Deepavali celebrations must not cause inconvenience to senior citizens, patients, or infants.
Revisiting the Supreme Court's landmark 2018 order, the government noted that the apex court had mandated the manufacture and sale of green crackers, directing manufacturers to use low-emission raw materials.
The Tamil Nadu government has instructed cracker manufacturers in Sivakasi, the country's leading hub for fireworks production, to strictly adhere to these guidelines.
Sivakasi, located in Virudhunagar district, accounts for nearly 90 per cent of India's firecracker production and employs thousands of workers directly and indirectly.
The government added that the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB), in coordination with schools, colleges, eco-clubs, and the National Green Corps (NGC), is conducting widespread awareness campaigns on the harmful effects of conventional crackers and the benefits of using eco-friendly alternatives.
Authorities have also appealed to parents to ensure that children burst crackers only under supervision and to keep water and sand ready as precautionary measures.
Fire and Rescue Services departments across districts have been put on alert to handle any emergencies.
The release urged the public to celebrate Deepavali responsibly - "with joy, safety, and respect for the environment".
