President El-Sisi Meets The President Of Sudan's Sovereign Council

Today, at Al-Ittihadiya Palace, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi received President of the Sovereign Council of the Republic of Sudan, Lt. General Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan. The meeting was attended by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Emigration, and Egyptian Expatriates, Dr. Badr Abdel-Atty, and Director of the General Intelligence Service, Major General Hassan Rashad. And from the Sudanese side, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Muhi al-Din Salem, Director General of the General Intelligence, Lt Ahmed Ibrahim Mufaddal, Ambassador of the Republic of Sudan in Cairo, Ambassador Lt. Gen. Eng. Emad al-Din Moustafa Adawy, and Director of the Office of the President of the Sovereign Council, Major General Adel Ismail Abubakr.

The Spokesman for the Presidency, Ambassador Mohamed El-Shennawy, said President El-Sisi welcomed the visit of Lt. Gen. Al-Burhan to Egypt, commending the deeply-rooted fraternal relations between the two countries and the tangible development they are witnessing in various fields.

The meeting discussed the developments in Sudan, as well as international and regional efforts aimed at ending the war and achieving stability in Sudan. In this regard, President E-Sisi reaffirmed the constants of the Egyptian stance towards Sudan. The President stressed Egypt's full support for the unity, sovereignty, and territorial integrity of Sudan, and its categorical rejection of any attempts that would threaten its security, undermine its national cohesion, or form any parallel governing entities to the legitimate Sudanese government.

For his part, the President of the Sudanese Sovereign Council expressed his deep appreciation for the continuous Egyptian support and President El-Sisi's efforts in this regard, which demonstrates the deep relations between the two peoples and contributes to Sudan's efforts to rise from its current crisis and restore security and stability.

The meeting also touched on the importance of the Quartet Mechanism as an umbrella to settle the Sudanese crisis, stop the war, and achieve the required stability. Both sides looked forward to the Quartet Mechanism meeting, which will be held in Washington this October, to yield tangible results aimed at reaching a ceasefire and settling the crisis.

The two sides reviewed the latest developments regarding the Nile water file. Both sides reiterated their categorical rejection of any unilateral measures taken on the Blue Nile that contradict the relevant provisions of international law. In the same context, Lt. Gen. Al-Burhan stressed the unified stance of Egypt and Sudan and the congruence of their interests regarding the Ethiopian Dam issue. In this context, they agreed to strengthen and intensify the mechanisms of consultation and coordination between the two countries to ensure the protection of their shared water rights.

