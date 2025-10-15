Oli Launches Canada's First All-In-One Healthcare Hiring Platform

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New platform connects healthcare professionals and employers to solve Canada's critical staffing gaps

TORONTO, Oct. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As healthcare organizations across Canada continue to face critical staffing shortages and rising operational costs, Toronto-based OliveCorp Software Inc. has announced the official launch of Oli, a first-of-its-kind healthcare HR platform designed to transform the way Canada recruits and retains its healthcare workforce.

Built by frontline professionals, not just tech engineers, Oli was developed in response to the real frustrations experienced by clinicians and hiring teams alike.“Having spent years on the front lines, we saw the toll that staffing gaps and administrative friction take on professionals and patient care,” said Peter St. Hubert, Founder of OliveCorp Software.“Oli was built to fix the problems we lived with every day.”

Oli offers a unified platform that streamlines the entire hiring process, from posting jobs and scheduling interviews to managing digital agreements and compliance. Unlike generic job boards or outdated systems, Oli uses intelligent AI matching to connect healthcare organizations directly with pre-vetted, qualified professionals, cutting time-to-fill and administrative overhead.

A standout feature is OliPass, a secure digital profile that allows healthcare professionals to manage their credentials, licenses, immunizations, and more in one place. This simplifies onboarding for employers and ensures candidates remain compliant with automated renewal reminders helping teams hire faster and smarter.

The platform also brings a powerful financial case to healthcare HR teams. By reducing reliance on inefficient recruitment channels, Oli can help organizations save over $137,000 annually. Early adopters have seen an ROI of over 1,300%, positioning Oli not only as a recruitment solution but as a strategic investment in patient care. But for OliveCorp, the true ROI goes beyond the bottom line.“Faster hiring means safer, better-staffed facilities,” said Peter St. Hubert.“This isn't just about saving money, it's about saving lives.”

Oli is now available to healthcare organizations across Canada. To learn more or schedule a demo, visit . For media inquiries, please contact: Peter St. Hubert at ....

About OliveCorp Software

OliveCorp Software Inc. is a Toronto-based health tech company focused on eliminating healthcare labour shortages through its flagship platform, Oli. Designed for healthcare organizations and professionals, Oli streamlines recruitment, compliance, and credentialing through AI-powered workflows and secure digital tools. Founded in 2023.