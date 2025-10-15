403
IPSEN - Buy-Back Programme - Art 5 Of MAR - Week 41 - 2025
| Aggregated presentation by day and by market
Statement of transactions in own shares from October 06th to October 10th 2025
|Name of the issue
| Identity code of the issuer
(Legal Entity Identifier)
|Day of the transaction
|Identity code of the financial instrument
|Total daily volume (in number of shares)
|Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares
|Market (MIC Code)
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|06/10/2025
|FR0010259150
|300
|115,30
|AQEU
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|06/10/2025
|FR0010259150
|1300
|115,21923
|CCXE
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|06/10/2025
|FR0010259150
|200
|115,10
|TQEX
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|06/10/2025
|FR0010259150
|2201
|115,92894
|XPAR
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|07/10/2025
|FR0010259150
|100
|116,20
|AQEU
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|07/10/2025
|FR0010259150
|500
|116,12
|CCXE
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|07/10/2025
|FR0010259150
|2551
|116,41846
|XPAR
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|08/10/2025
|FR0010259150
|4300
|117,61405
|XPAR
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|09/10/2025
|FR0010259150
|460
|117,70
|AQEU
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|09/10/2025
|FR0010259150
|1000
|117,80
|CCXE
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|09/10/2025
|FR0010259150
|300
|117,70
|TQEX
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|09/10/2025
|FR0010259150
|2440
|118,04947
|XPAR
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|10/10/2025
|FR0010259150
|400
|116,70
|AQEU
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|10/10/2025
|FR0010259150
|2000
|117,15
|CCXE
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|10/10/2025
|FR0010259150
|240
|116,80
|TQEX
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|10/10/2025
|FR0010259150
|2400
|117,59371
|XPAR
|20692
|117,02533
Attachment
-
EN_IPSEN - Buy-back programme - Art 5 of MAR - Week 41_2025
