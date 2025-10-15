Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
IPSEN - Buy-Back Programme - Art 5 Of MAR - Week 41 - 2025


2025-10-15 12:01:23
Aggregated presentation by day and by market
Statement of transactions in own shares from October 06th to October 10th 2025
Name of the issue Identity code of the issuer
(Legal Entity Identifier) 		Day of the transaction Identity code of the financial instrument Total daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares Market (MIC Code)
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 06/10/2025 FR0010259150 300 115,30 AQEU
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 06/10/2025 FR0010259150 1300 115,21923 CCXE
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 06/10/2025 FR0010259150 200 115,10 TQEX
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 06/10/2025 FR0010259150 2201 115,92894 XPAR
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 07/10/2025 FR0010259150 100 116,20 AQEU
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 07/10/2025 FR0010259150 500 116,12 CCXE
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 07/10/2025 FR0010259150 2551 116,41846 XPAR
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 08/10/2025 FR0010259150 4300 117,61405 XPAR
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 09/10/2025 FR0010259150 460 117,70 AQEU
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 09/10/2025 FR0010259150 1000 117,80 CCXE
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 09/10/2025 FR0010259150 300 117,70 TQEX
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 09/10/2025 FR0010259150 2440 118,04947 XPAR
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 10/10/2025 FR0010259150 400 116,70 AQEU
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 10/10/2025 FR0010259150 2000 117,15 CCXE
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 10/10/2025 FR0010259150 240 116,80 TQEX
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 10/10/2025 FR0010259150 2400 117,59371 XPAR
20692 117,02533

