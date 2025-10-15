Eascra Biotech Named To Fast Company's“Next Big Things In Tech 2025”

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Recognition for groundbreaking work and pioneering space manufacturing

BOSTON, Oct. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fast Company has named Eascra Biotech, a nanomedicine startup, to its annual Next Big Things in Tech lis for 2025. Fast Company is recognizing Eascra's groundbreaking work using microgravity to manufacture therapeutic nanomaterials aboard the International Space Station (ISS).

Eascra is one of five companies honored in the Space and Telecom category for“making the International Space Station a pharmaceutical research lab,” and one of 137 total honorees. The list celebrates projects that“represent genuinely new ideas in significant fields, have already demonstrated progress, and hold the potential for further growth.” These projects span 31 different technology sectors, including applied AI, sustainability, robotics, quantum computing, and space innovation.



“Being included in Fast Company's Next Big Things in Tech list is wonderful visibility and validation for our vision of space-enabled manufacturing,” said Mari Anne Snow, Eascra co-founder and CEO.“The ability to fabricate nanomaterials in low Earth orbit opens new possibilities for safer, more stable therapeutics, advancing healthcare here on Earth.”



The Eascra team just completed their fifth mission on the International Space Station in less than two years and is the first commercial company to produce nanoparticles in space for medical use on Earth. Eascra recently received an NSF Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) grant, an AFWERX SBIR grant and has obtained more than $8M in grants, awards and commercial-sponsored research deals from organizations including NASA and MassVentures.



Eascra's JBNp technology, pioneered by Eascra cofounder Dr. Yupeng Chen, a professor of biomedical engineering at the University of Connecticut, delivers RNA therapeutics to hard-to-penetrate tissues like cartilage and solid tumors. Eascra's proprietary nanoparticles are highly versatile and able to maintain fragile cargos like mRNA at room temperature for extended periods, thus eliminating cold chain requirements.



