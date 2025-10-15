Gen Z Tech Talent Rewires South Africa's Fight Against Hunger

MENAFN - African Press Organization) JOHANNESBURG, South Africa, October 15, 2025/APO Group/ --

Ahead of World Food Day, South Africa's hunger crisis just met its next wave of disruption. Sixty of the country's smartest Gen Z innovators spent a week hacking one of the nation's toughest problems, child hunger, and emerged with breakthrough, tech-powered ideas that could change how food insecurity is tackled.

Artificial intelligence, blockchain, data visualisation and community-driven platforms were among the technologies harnessed during The Biggest Hunger Hack, a challenge hosted by KFC Africa. The event invited young digital natives to re-engineer the brand's Add Hope open-source blueprint ( ).

Add Hope, powered by millions of R2 donations from KFC customers, already fuels 3,300+ feeding centres across the country, reaching over 154,000 children last year. But Gen Z just showed how the recipe can get a digital boost. Potential seed funding of up to R1 million could be allocated to the development of the winning solution.

Stand-out solutions

The overall winning team. Ctrl-Alt-Del-Hunger, turned South Africa's food waste crisis into a social impact opportunity. Their Misfits Mzansi app rescues 'ugly' fruit and veg that would normally be trashed on farms and delivers it to food-insecure families.

The platform also hosts short-form cooking challenges, edutainment content, and ad-driven donations so users literally feed families by engaging with content.“You become a philanthropist just by watching a video,” said the team.

Streetwise scripters built a social-media-first donation ecosystem. Their concept includes a real-time donor dashboard, donation hotspot map, and a KFC loyalty rewards integration where good deeds unlock free meals. Plus, they proposed @ KFCAddHopeSA, a TikTok-to-Till campaign for digital storytelling that keeps donors looped in.

Bit Coders' chatbot ecosystem makes donations inclusive and transparent - even for non-KFC customers. It features AI-driven donor insights, rewards, and tax certification downloads for big donations, using the MTN MoMo API for seamless payments.

Hack 4 Hope's solution showcased a WhatsApp chatbot that allows customers to scan a QR code from their KFC till slip to instantly donate. Built on blockchain, the system provides proof of every R2's journey, from donor to meal served, creating full transparency and reinforcing trust. The platform's“HopeCoins' reward repeat donors and gamify giving.

The ultimate ingredient: collaboration

“The Biggest Hunger Hack showed what happens when young digital natives use tech for good,” said Andra Nel, KFC Africa's Head of Brand Purpose and ESG.“They understand hunger because many have lived it and they understand technology because they were born into it. That's the sweet spot for innovation with purpose.”

Stakeholders from business, government, and civil society joined the event in Johannesburg to see the hackers pitch live and explore ways to scale their ideas nationally.

Nel says the next step is to co-develop pilot programmes with Add Hope partners, aiming to showcase results by the time the National Convention on Child Hunger convenes early next year.

“Collaboration is our key ingredient, from customers dropping R2 at the till, to partners like McCormick, Tiger Brands, Foodserv, CBH, Nature's Garden, Digistics, and Coca-Cola Beverages South Africa, all rallying behind the Add Hope recipe,” she said.

“Opening up Add Hope as an open-source blueprint has unleashed an outpouring of ubuntu that's turning this fight into a movement, one that South Africa, and the world, can learn from.”

“These Gen Z hackers showed how tech can supercharge reach and transparency. Now the goal is to turn their best concepts into live pilots with our 128 feeding partners.” Nel said.

KFC Add Hope Hackathon Winning Team: From left to right: Kgomotso Rammutla (Digital Director at KFC Africa); Anastazia Sitenda (KFC Add Hope Programme Manager). Members of the winning team (Ctrl-Alt-Del-Hunger): Hotu Ramphisa and Sibusiso Nkabinde. Prof Dustin van der Haar (Head of Department – Academy of Computer Science and Software Engineering at University of Johannesburg) and Faith Kotsedi – Senior Manager: Information Technology at the Mining Qualifications Authority - MQA



KFC Add Hope Hacker Team Representatives: Members of the top five winning teams



KFC Add Hope Bit Coders Team: Anogelang Bokaba and Dmpho Pitsi



KFC Add Hope Ctrl-Alt-Del-Hunger Team: UJ Mentor Bianca Leech (middle). Left: Sibusiso Nkabinde. Right: Hotu Ramphisa



KFC Add Hope Streetwise Scripters: Boitumelo Rakgole (left) and Sanele Skhosana (Streetwise Scripters)



KFC Add Hope - Winners with KFC Team



Mr Mpho Putu (Deputy Director, Department of Social Development) and Boitumelo Rakgole (Streetwise Scripters)



About KFC Africa:

KFC has been part of Africa's story since 1971, when the first restaurant opened in Johannesburg. Today, with more than 1,400 restaurants across 22 sub-Saharan countries, it stands as the continent's leading quick service restaurant brand and home of the Original Recipe® fried chicken that millions love.

At KFC Africa, we feed more than hunger, we feed potential. Every meal served is part of a bigger purpose: creating a seat at the table for everyone and ensuring that potential isn't just seen, it's nurtured. That commitment comes to life through initiatives that make a measurable difference. Our Streetwise Academy, backed by Services SETA accreditation, equips team members with skills to thrive across frontline leadership, HR and operations, achieving a 75% promotion and retention rate that proves the power of investing in people. Our Add Hope programme delivers over 30 million meals to vulnerable children each year, while Mini Cricket, South Africa's largest grassroots sports programme, reaches more than 120,000 young players guided by 13,000 coaches. Beyond food, initiatives such as the Ikusasa Lethu scholarships and youth empowerment programmes across Africa open pathways to education, livelihoods, and brighter futures.

With over 40,000 team members powering our business, KFC Africa is proud to be an employer of choice, cultivating careers, fairness, and integrity while serving millions daily. Because when individuals rise, families strengthen. Communities grow. Nations transform. That's the undeniable impact we are proud to serve.

About KFC Add Hope:

Add Hope isn't just spare change, it's real change. Every time you add just R2 to your KFC meal, you're helping a child in South Africa get the nutritious food they need to learn, grow, and thrive. Here's the kicker: KFC has donated over R400M in the last 16 years. Since 2009, together we've raised over R1.2 billion, serving up more than 30 million meals every year through thousands of feeding centres and non-profits. That's millions of kids with the energy to show up at school, focus, play, and dream bigger.

But Add Hope doesn't stop at full stomachs. It opens doors. It gives kids the chance to play through Mini Cricket, offers high school scholarships through Ikusasa Lethu, and levels up futures with the Streetwise Academy. Add Hope is one of South Africa's most impactful social purpose brands. Because this isn't just about food. It's about feeding potential. More at .