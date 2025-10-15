Mongolian President Visits Akshardham, Deepens India-Mongolia Spiritual Bond

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 15 (IANS) In a gesture rich with cultural resonance and spiritual symbolism, the President of Mongolia, Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh, paid a visit to the BAPS (Bochasanwasi Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha) Swaminarayan Akshardham in New Delhi as part of his official tour of India.

Accompanied by Mongolian Foreign Minister Battsetseg Batmunkh, Ambassador Ganbold Dambajav, and a high-level delegation, the President's visit underscored the growing spiritual and cultural ties between the two nations.

Upon arrival, President Khürelsükh was received with a traditional welcome by Dharmavatsaldas Swami, representing Mahant Swami Maharaj, the spiritual head of the BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha.

The President offered prayers at the Akshardham Mandir and performed the sacred“abhishek” ritual of“Shri Neelkanth Varni,” invoking blessings for peace, harmony, and the welfare of both peoples.

In a deeply personal moment, the Mongolian president received a letter of blessings from Mahant Swami Maharaj, who praised the President's leadership and commitment to fostering unity and compassion in Mongolia.

The letter also expressed prayers for the President's continued wisdom and well-being, and for the enduring friendship between India and Mongolia to flourish through shared spiritual values.

Reflecting on the historical and emotional depth of the India–Mongolia relationship, President Khurelsukh remarked,“The bond between the people of India, serene and peaceful like the flow of the Ganges River, and the people of Mongolia, whose hearts are as vast as the Mongolian steppes, traces its origins back to the time of the Hunnu Empire.”

He described Akshardham as a living testament to India's rich spiritual heritage, calling it a temple that reflects the way of life, traditions, and deep spirituality of the Indian people.

The President expressed heartfelt gratitude for the warm reception and tranquil experience at Akshardham, noting that such gestures of goodwill and reverence strengthen the cultural bridge between the two nations.

Standing as a testament to timeless faith and collective spirit, Swaminarayan Akshardham remains one of India's most revered spiritual landmarks - welcoming visitors from across the globe and nurturing a deep sense of unity among diverse cultures.