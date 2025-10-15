Baltic Horizon Fund Publishes Its NAV For September 2025
In September 2025, the Fund generated the consolidated net rental income of EUR 1.0 million (EUR 1.1 million in August 2025), which was decreased by a EUR 0.5 million allowance for bad debts booked as part of a more conservative debtor risk management approach. This drop represents a one-time, non-cash provision taken to mitigate future risk. Management successfully retrieved EUR 0.3 million of outstanding debts during September and anticipates no additional material bad debt provisions by year-end.
At the end of September 2025, the Fund's consolidated cash and cash equivalents amounted to EUR 6.0 million (31 August 2025: EUR 5.8 million). As of 30 September 2025, the total consolidated assets of the Fund were EUR 237.7 million (31 August 2025: EUR 238.2 million).
The Fund is a registered contractual public closed-end real estate fund that is managed by Alternative Investment Fund Manager license holder Northern Horizon Capital AS.
