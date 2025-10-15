Indian Army Inks Contracts For Light Weight Modular Missile And Night Sights

New Delhi: Indian Army on Wednesday inked two contracts for procurement of Light Weight Modular Missile (LMM) System and Night Sight (Image Intensifier) for 7.62 x 51mm Assault Rifle. For Light Weight Modular Missile (LMM) System, the Indian Army signed the contract with UK-based Thales for its air defence wing. LMM is light weight and Manportable missile system which can be deployed in operational areas including the High-Altitude Areas. The missile operates on Laser Beam Riding principle and is resistant to evasive actions taken by modern day aerial platforms. ​The missile is highly effective against all types of aircrafts, helicopters, UAVs and UCAVs including aerial targets with low IR signature up to a range greater than 6 Kms in all-weather conditions.

Why is This Significant?

​The missile has a high single shot kill probability due to advanced sighting system, incorporation of proximity fuze and high explosive warhead. ​The missile system has been procured post Operation Sindoor specially to detect and destroy high value drones and UAVs. It also signed contract agreement worth Rs 659.47 crore for procurement of Night Sight (Image Intensifier) for 7.62 x 51mm Assault Rifle along with accessories for the Indian Army with the consortium of Kanpur-based MKU Ltd (Lead Member) and Medbit Technologies. The Night Sight will enable soldiers to fully exploit the longer effective range of the SIG 716 Assault Rifle. These sights are capable of engaging targets up to an effective range of 500 metres, even under starlit conditions and provide a significant improvement over the existing Passive Night Sights (PNS).