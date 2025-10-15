Tafilah Observes Int'l White Cane Day In Support Of Blind

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Tafilah, Oct 15 (Petra) – A march organized by the Cultural Forum for the Blind kicked off in Tafilah on Wednesday to mark International White Cane Day.Local leaders and representatives of institutions took part in the march, which aimed to highlight the importance of the White Cane as "a tool for mobility and independence" for blind people, and the need to support and integrate them into society."The celebration asserts the importance of the White Cane as a source of hope for the blind, through which they learn to challenge, persevere, succeed, and triumph over reality," said Tafileh Governor Sultan Madi, who sponsored the march. He urged support for the visually impaired to develop their skills and capacities.Suhair Abdul Qader, Chair of the Cultural Forum for the Blind, an Amman-based organization that promotes cultural and social integration for the blind through training and awareness initiatives, stressed that His Majesty the King is a staunch supporter of the blind, believing in their abilities, creativity, and needs."The march underlines support by institutions and the local community, and is a means to raise awareness of the importance of the white cane and the need to help the blind," she stressed.The Forum designates a governorate annually to celebrate International White Cane Day to highlight the importance of the occasion.