403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Kuwait Interior Minister Discusses Issues Of Joint Concern With Envoys
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 15 (KUNA) -- First Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister Sheikh Fahad Yusuf Saud Al-Sabah on Wednesday received a number of ambassadors and envoys, discussing issues of common concern.
The Ministry of Interior said in a press statement that Sheikh Fahad Yusuf received in his office at the ministry's headquarters the Jordanian ambassador Senan Rakan Al-Majali, the Syrian acting charge d'affaires Tamim Madani and the ambassador of Lesotho, Manthabiseng Arcylia Phohleli.
It quoted him as affirming depth of the relations between the State of Kuwait with sisterly and friendly states and its keenness on cementing the cooperation with these countries in various fields particularly the security sphere.
The minister and the envoys discussed means of enhancing the coordination between Kuwait and their countries.
Moreover, the minister also held a meeting with ambassadors of the friendly Caribbean and Latin America states in line with the approach to enhance the cooperation with these countries.
Sheikh Fahad Yusuf affirmed depth of the friendly relationships with these countries and keenness on expanding spheres of cooperation and swapping expertise at various levels.
For their part, the envoys expressed appreciation for the warm hospitality, lauding the State of Kuwait's interest in strengthening the relations with the sisterly and friendly states. (end)
hmd
The Ministry of Interior said in a press statement that Sheikh Fahad Yusuf received in his office at the ministry's headquarters the Jordanian ambassador Senan Rakan Al-Majali, the Syrian acting charge d'affaires Tamim Madani and the ambassador of Lesotho, Manthabiseng Arcylia Phohleli.
It quoted him as affirming depth of the relations between the State of Kuwait with sisterly and friendly states and its keenness on cementing the cooperation with these countries in various fields particularly the security sphere.
The minister and the envoys discussed means of enhancing the coordination between Kuwait and their countries.
Moreover, the minister also held a meeting with ambassadors of the friendly Caribbean and Latin America states in line with the approach to enhance the cooperation with these countries.
Sheikh Fahad Yusuf affirmed depth of the friendly relationships with these countries and keenness on expanding spheres of cooperation and swapping expertise at various levels.
For their part, the envoys expressed appreciation for the warm hospitality, lauding the State of Kuwait's interest in strengthening the relations with the sisterly and friendly states. (end)
hmd
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Casper Network Advances Regulated Tokenization With ERC-3643 Standard
- Forex Expo Dubai Wins Guinness World Recordstm With 20,021 Visitors
- Superiorstar Prosperity Group Russell Hawthorne Highlights New Machine Learning Risk Framework
- Freedom Holding Corp. (FRHC) Shares Included In The Motley Fool's TMF Moneyball Portfolio
- Versus Trade Launches Master IB Program: Multi-Tier Commission Structure
- Ozzy Tyres Grows Their Monsta Terrain Gripper Tyres Performing In Australian Summers
CommentsNo comment