Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Kuwait Interior Minister Discusses Issues Of Joint Concern With Envoys


2025-10-15 10:04:42
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 15 (KUNA) -- First Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister Sheikh Fahad Yusuf Saud Al-Sabah on Wednesday received a number of ambassadors and envoys, discussing issues of common concern.
The Ministry of Interior said in a press statement that Sheikh Fahad Yusuf received in his office at the ministry's headquarters the Jordanian ambassador Senan Rakan Al-Majali, the Syrian acting charge d'affaires Tamim Madani and the ambassador of Lesotho, Manthabiseng Arcylia Phohleli.
It quoted him as affirming depth of the relations between the State of Kuwait with sisterly and friendly states and its keenness on cementing the cooperation with these countries in various fields particularly the security sphere.
The minister and the envoys discussed means of enhancing the coordination between Kuwait and their countries.
Moreover, the minister also held a meeting with ambassadors of the friendly Caribbean and Latin America states in line with the approach to enhance the cooperation with these countries.
Sheikh Fahad Yusuf affirmed depth of the friendly relationships with these countries and keenness on expanding spheres of cooperation and swapping expertise at various levels.
For their part, the envoys expressed appreciation for the warm hospitality, lauding the State of Kuwait's interest in strengthening the relations with the sisterly and friendly states. (end)
hmd


MENAFN15102025000071011013ID1110200756

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search