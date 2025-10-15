Amir Receives Qatar National Football Team

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, received on Wednesday at Lusail Palace the players of the Qatar National Football Team on the occasion of their qualification for the FIFA World Cup 2026.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Amir HH Sheikh Abdullah bin Hamad Al-Thani, and Personal Representative of HH The Amir, HH Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al-Thani.

At the beginning of the meeting, His Highness the Amir congratulated the players and members of the administrative and technical staff on their victory and qualification for the FIFA World Cup 2026, to be held in Canada, Mexico, and the United States.

His Highness praised the players' outstanding performance and achievement, which further strengthens Qatar's distinguished record in sports and football.

His Highness the Amir urged the players to continue their efforts and excellence to ensure the best representation of the State of Qatar, alongside other Arab teams qualified for the World Cup, wishing all teams success in upcoming regional and international tournaments.

The meeting was also attended by Chief of the Amiri Diwan, HE Abdullah bin Mohammed bin Mubarak Al Khulaifi, Minister of Sports and Youth and President of the Arab Gulf Cup Football Federation, HE Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa bin Ahmed Al-Thani , President of the Qatar Football Association, HE Jassim Rashid Al-Buainain , and a number of senior officials.