Biopharmaceuticals Contract Manufacturing Market Outlook Report 2025, With Key Players In Biopharma Contract Manufacturing To 2035

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The biopharmaceuticals contract manufacturing market offers growth opportunities through increased demand for monoclonal antibodies, cell therapies, and biosimilars. Emerging markets like India and China are crucial due to cost advantages and evolving regulations. U.S. trade tariffs and technological advancements will shape global strategies.

World revenue for the Biopharmaceuticals Contract Manufacturing Market is set to surpass US$17 billion in 2025, with strong revenue growth through to 2035.

Biopharmaceutical contract manufacturing has become a critical enabler for companies navigating the complexity of biologics and advanced therapies. With rising demand for monoclonal antibodies, cell therapies, and gene therapies, outsourcing provides biopharma innovators with access to scalable, regulatory-compliant infrastructure while allowing them to concentrate resources on discovery and development. Contract manufacturing organisations (CMOs) play a pivotal role in reducing time-to-market, optimising costs, and offering technical expertise that many firms cannot replicate in-house.

The sector is experiencing strong growth, propelled by the expanding pipeline of therapies addressing oncology, rare diseases, and autoimmune conditions. Biosimilars are also a key driver, as patent expirations on blockbuster biologics fuel a wave of development and manufacturing partnerships. Both emerging biotech firms and global pharmaceutical leaders are increasingly turning to CMOs to achieve greater operational agility and capital efficiency. The COVID-19 pandemic further highlighted the importance of resilient, high-capacity networks, cementing CMOs as indispensable partners in global healthcare preparedness.

Technological advances, ranging from AI-driven process optimisation to continuous bioprocessing, are transforming efficiency and quality standards in outsourced production. At the same time, emerging markets such as India and China are becoming more integral to global supply chains, supported by cost competitiveness and improving regulatory frameworks. These dynamics are expanding the geographic footprint of contract manufacturing, diversifying risk, and opening new avenues for growth.

As demand for biologics and next-generation therapies accelerates, contract manufacturing will remain a cornerstone of the biopharmaceutical value chain. CMOs are evolving from capacity providers into strategic partners, offering innovation, resilience, and flexibility that are increasingly essential in a competitive and fast-changing global healthcare landscape.

Impact of US Trade Tariffs on the Global Biopharmaceuticals Contract Manufacturing Market

The introduction of U.S. trade tariffs on pharmaceutical inputs, biologics, and specialised manufacturing equipment is creating new pressures for the global biopharmaceutical contract manufacturing market. By raising the cost of raw materials, reagents, and critical production tools, these measures are disrupting established cost structures and supply chains. Contract manufacturers that rely on cross-border sourcing or export to the United States are particularly exposed, facing higher operating costs, potential delays, and reduced margins-factors that could translate into increased pricing for sponsors and limit the affordability of biologics and biosimilars.

At the same time, tariffs are prompting a reassessment of global outsourcing strategies. Biopharmaceutical companies are moving to diversify suppliers, invest in localised production capacity, and channel outsourcing toward regions unaffected by tariffs. This shift is increasing interest in Southeast Asia, India, and selected European markets, where improving regulatory standards and competitive cost bases support expansion. While U.S.-based CMOs may benefit in the short term from stronger domestic demand, their ability to maintain this position will depend on policy clarity and the scale of infrastructure investment.

In effect, tariffs are acting as both a disruptor and a catalyst-raising immediate costs while driving structural changes in how and where manufacturing is conducted. For CMOs and their partners, the priority will be to adapt quickly, balancing short-term challenges with the longer-term opportunity to build more resilient and regionally diversified supply networks.

Key Market Dynamics



Market Driving Factors



Rise in Investment by CMOs for Capacity Expansion



Cost and Time Saving Benefits Offered by Contract Services



Outsourcing Boosting the Market Growth

Growing Investments in Orphan Drugs

Market Restraining Factors



Pricing Pressure to Impede Market Growth



Stringent Regulatory Scenarios

Overcapacity Projected to Challenge Market Growth

Market Opportunities



Expansion of Fill and Finish CMOs



Emergence of Single-Use Bioprocessing Equipment & Solutions Emerging Economies to Offer Lucrative Growth Opportunities

