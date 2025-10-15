Saudi Arabia Sanitary Ware Market Analysis Report And Growth Forecast 2025-2034 - Tech-Driven Innovations In Saudi Sanitary Ware Boost Demand For AI-Integrated Products

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The market offers growth potential due to rising DIY trends, demand for eco-friendly materials like granite and stone, and preferences for sustainable, water-saving, and technologically advanced products with AI integration

Dublin, Oct. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Saudi Arabia Sanitary Ware Market Report and Forecast 2025-2034" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The Saudi Arabia sanitary ware market is projected to rise from USD 365.75 million in 2024 to USD 613.01 million by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 5.30% from 2025 to 2034. Key factors contributing to this growth include a rising emphasis on sustainability, technological advancements, and an increased inclination towards eco-friendly materials such as granite, stone, and marble.

The DIY culture is gaining traction, encouraging manufacturers to offer pre-made, customizable sanitary ware solutions. Consumers are increasingly aware of environmental concerns, leading to a preference for materials that are not only visually appealing but also sustainable and durable. Additionally, the integration of water-saving and energy-efficient features in sanitary products is becoming more common.

The demand for touchless and technologically enhanced sanitary ware is also on the rise. Innovations such as AI-integrated sensors that optimize water usage and personalize user experiences are set to drive market demand further. Hygiene concerns have led to a greater reliance on products like touchless urinals and wash basins that prioritize safety and reduce the risk of contamination.

Market Segmentation:



Material Type: Ceramics, Plastic, Metal, Others

Product: Water Closet, Urinals, Bathtubs, Wash Basins, Cisterns, Pedestals, Others

End Use: Residential, Commercial Distribution Channel: Online, Offline

Within the material type category, ceramics hold a significant market share due to their hygienic properties and durability. Their reflective and easy-to-clean surface enhances their appeal for sanitary ware manufacture, making them environmentally favorable.

Residential vs. Commercial Demand

The residential sector dominates, with rapid urbanization and a rising expatriate population boosting demand for stylish yet efficient sanitary ware. Homeowners prioritize aesthetic appeal, durability, and sustainability, leading to a heightened demand for water-saving features.

In contrast, the commercial sector's growth is fueled by the need for sanitary solutions that minimize cross-contamination while ensuring high standards of hygiene and safety.

Competitive Landscape

Leading players in the Saudi Arabia sanitary ware market include Saudi Ceramic Company, RAK Ceramics PJSC, and Geberit International Sales AG. These companies, among others like Kohler Co., Porsalina, Roca Sanitario, and Ideal Standard Group, focus on integrating sustainable technologies and expanding their global footprint through strategic mergers and acquisitions.

Saudi Ceramic Company is committed to innovation and sustainability, aiming for leadership in the building and home projects sector globally. RAK Ceramics PJSC offers a comprehensive range of ceramic solutions and has a significant production capacity, while Geberit International Sales AG focuses on developing innovative sanitary products across 26 production sites worldwide.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



1.1 Market Size 2024-2025



1.2 Market Growth 2025(F)-2034(F)



1.3 Key Demand Drivers



1.4 Key Players and Competitive Structure



1.5 Industry Best Practices



1.6 Recent Trends and Developments

1.7 Industry Outlook

2 Market Overview and Stakeholder Insights



2.1 Market Trends



2.2 Key Verticals



2.3 Key Regions



2.4 Supplier Power



2.5 Buyer Power



2.6 Key Market Opportunities and Risks

2.7 Key Initiatives by Stakeholders

3 Economic Summary



3.1 GDP Outlook



3.2 GDP Per Capita Growth



3.3 Inflation Trends



3.4 Democracy Index



3.5 Gross Public Debt Ratios



3.6 Balance of Payment (BoP) Position



3.7 Population Outlook

3.8 Urbanisation Trends

4 Country Risk Profiles



4.1 Country Risk

4.2 Business Climate

5 Middle East and Africa Sanitary Ware Market Overview



5.1 Key Industry Highlights



5.2 Middle East and Africa Sanitary Ware Historical Market (2018-2024)

5.3 Middle East and Africa Sanitary Ware Market Forecast (2025-2034)

6 Saudi Arabia Sanitary Ware Market Overview



6.1 Key Industry Highlights



6.2 Saudi Arabia Sanitary Ware Historical Market (2018-2024)

6.3 Saudi Arabia Sanitary Ware Market Forecast (2025-2034)

7 Saudi Arabia Sanitary Ware Market by Material Type



7.1 Ceramics



7.2 Plastic



7.3 Metal

7.4 Others

8 Saudi Arabia Sanitary Ware Market by Product



8.1 Water Closet



8.2 Urinals



8.3 Bathtubs



8.4 Wash Basins



8.5 Cisterns



8.6 Pedestals

8.7 Others

9 Saudi Arabia Sanitary Ware Market by End Use



9.1 Residential

9.2 Commercial

10 Saudi Arabia Sanitary Ware Market by Distribution Channel



10.1 Online

10.2 Offline

11 Market Dynamics



11.1 SWOT Analysis



11.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis



11.3 Key Indicators for Demand

11.4 Key Indicators for Price

12 Competitive Landscape



12.1 Supplier Selection



12.2 Key Global Players



12.3 Key Regional Players



12.4 Key Player Strategies 12.5 Company Profiles

