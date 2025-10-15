Fireworks Industry Celebrates SC's Nod For Green Crackers Ahead Of Diwali
The apex court, on Wednesday, allowed the use of low-emission green crackers for four days - from October 18 to 21 - under strict guidelines. The order partially relaxes its earlier blanket ban on fireworks in Delhi NCR, imposed due to pollution concerns.
“This judgment vindicates our long-held position that fireworks are not the major cause of pollution in Delhi NCR,” said T. Kannan, general secretary of the Indian Fireworks Manufacturers' Association (TIFMA).
“It will restore confidence among traders and revive the industry's prospects. The NCR region, with its large population and vast geography, can significantly contribute to employment generation and economic revival for the industry next year.”
Echoing similar sentiments, P. Ganesan, president of the Tamil Nadu Fireworks and Amorces Manufacturers' Association (TANFAMA), said the ruling came as“the most joyous moment” for fireworks manufacturers.
“Allowing the bursting of green crackers in Delhi NCR will provide a much-needed boost to manufacturers and create additional jobs for lakhs of workers. The NCR alone accounts for nearly 15 per cent of India's fireworks market,” he said.
However, Ganesan admitted that the timing of the judgment left little room for immediate commercial benefit.
“With Deepavali just days away, it's too late to send fresh consignments from Sivakasi. Northern dealers may divert their existing stocks to meet the NCR demand,” he noted.
A. Asaithambi, president of the Sivakasi Fireworks Manufacturers' Association (SIFMA), described the verdict as“a step forward” after a long legal battle.
“The real impact will be visible next year since the formalities of licensing cracker shops and distribution take time. Still, it's a clear sign that the judiciary recognises our industry's efforts toward producing eco-friendly green crackers,” he said.
For Sivakasi, which produces nearly 90 per cent of India's fireworks, the Supreme Court's order has rekindled hope that the industry's brightest season may soon return.
