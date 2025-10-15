New Road Closure In Corniche Announced For This Weekend
Doha, Qatar: The Public Works Authority, 'Ashghal', announced a full road closure on Al Corniche Street this weekend to carry out road development works.
The road closure will include the area from the National Theatre Interchange heading to the Grand Hamad Interchange, on both directions.
The road closure will be in effect from 10pm on Thursday, October 16, until 5am on Sunday, October 19.
Ashghal urges road users to adhere to the speed limit, use all available diversion routes, and consider rerouting through nearby streets to reach their destinations as indicated.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Xdata Group Named Among The Top 66 Saas Innovators In Techround's 2025 List
- Cregis And Kucoin Host Institutional Web3 Forum Discussing Industry Trends And Opportunities
- Tappalpha's Flagship ETF, TSPY, Surpasses $100 Million In AUM
- FBS AI Assistant Helps Traders Skip Market Noise And Focus On Strategy
- Forex Expo Dubai Wins Guinness World Recordstm With 20,021 Visitors
- B2BROKER Taps Finery Markets To Power Institutional Crypto OTC On B2TRADER
CommentsNo comment