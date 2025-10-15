Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
New Road Closure In Corniche Announced For This Weekend

2025-10-15 09:13:21
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: The Public Works Authority, 'Ashghal', announced a full road closure on Al Corniche Street this weekend to carry out road development works.

The road closure will include the area from the National Theatre Interchange heading to the Grand Hamad Interchange, on both directions.

The road closure will be in effect from 10pm on Thursday, October 16, until 5am on Sunday, October 19.

Ashghal urges road users to adhere to the speed limit, use all available diversion routes, and consider rerouting through nearby streets to reach their destinations as indicated.

