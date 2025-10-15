Forvis Mazars Wins Dual National Awards For Outstanding Culture, Operational Excellence

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Oct. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Forvis Mazars LLP, one of the largest public accounting and consulting firms in the United States, has been recognized with two prestigious national honors: inclusion in Inside Public Accounting's“Best of the Best: 75 Best CPA Firms” and Forbes'“America's Best Employers for Company Culture 2025.”

These accolades reflect the firm's unwavering commitment to excellence, innovation, and a people-first culture that unlocks potential for both clients and team members.

The Inside Public Accounting Best of the Best list evaluates more than 600 firms across 50 key performance metrics, including growth, profitability, and long-term sustainability. Forvis Mazars and its legacy firms have been named to the Best of the Best list for 15 years in a row and it is once again the largest firm on list by annual revenue, highlighting a dedication to sustained financial and operational excellence at scale.

Meanwhile, the Forbes recognition -developed in partnership with market research firm Statista-is based on a comprehensive survey of more than 218,000 U.S.-based employees from companies with at least 1,000 employees. The survey assessed key drivers of company culture such as fairness, acceptance, and opportunity, with a scoring model that heavily weighted individual evaluations from employees. The final ranking also incorporated public sentiment and corporate culture KPIs, including leadership diversity and employee-led initiatives.

These latest honors build upon others earned by the firm this year, including being named among the Best Companies to Work For by U.S. News & World Report and earning a Best of Accounting 5 Year Diamond Award from ClearlyRated for consistently delivering an Unmatched Client Experience. Forvis Mazars also saw 59 professionals make the inaugural Forbes Best-in-State CPAs list -more than other firm in the country.

“We're honored to be recognized for achievements that speak to the heart of who we are,” said Chief Executive Officer Tom Watson.“Being named among the best firms in the country and best employers for culture affirms our dedication to creating a workplace where our people thrive and where our values drive performance. We're proud of the culture we've built-and even more excited about where we're headed.”

To learn more about career opportunities and the firm's culture, visit forvismazars/careers .



About Forvis Mazars

Forvis Mazars, LLP is an independent member of Forvis Mazars Global, a leading global professional services network. Ranked among the largest public accounting firms in the United States, the firm's 7,000 dedicated team members provide an Unmatched Client Experience ® through the delivery of assurance, tax, and consulting services for clients in all 50 states and internationally through the global network. Visit forvismazars to learn more.

Contact: Mike Brothers, PR Manager

...