Kiora Pharmaceuticals To Participate In The 2025 Maxim Growth Summit And Eyecelerator @ AAO 2025

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Encinitas, California--(Newsfile Corp. - October 15, 2025) - Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: KPRX) today announced that it will participate in an ophthalmology panel at the upcoming 2025 Maxim Growth Summit in New York and give an overview of its development pipeline at Eyecelerator @ AAO 2025 in Orlando.

Maxim Growth Summit Ophthalmology Panel Details

Title: A vision of innovation; Advances in biotechnology have spurred innovation in the management of diseases affecting our most used sense

Presenter: Brian M. Strem, PhD, President and Chief Executive Officer

Date & Time: October 22, 2025 at 3:00 pm EDT

More Details: maximgrp/2025-growth-summit

Eyecelerator @ AAO 2025 Presentation Details

Session: Poster Retina Showcase

Presenter: Eric Daniels, MD, MBA, Chief Development Officer

Date & Time: October 16, 2025 at 1:45 pm EDT

More Details: eyecelerator/aao-2025-program

About Kiora Pharmaceuticals

Kiora Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing advanced therapies for retinal disease. We target critical pathways underlying retinal diseases using innovative small molecules to slow, stop, or restore vision loss. KIO-301 is being developed for the treatment of retinitis pigmentosa, choroideremia, and Stargardt disease. It is a molecular photoswitch that has the potential to restore vision in patients with inherited and/or age-related retinal degeneration. KIO-104 is being developed for the treatment of retinal inflammation. It is a next-generation, non-steroidal, immuno-modulatory, and small-molecule inhibitor of dihydroorotate dehydrogenase (DHODH).

