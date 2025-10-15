Kiora Pharmaceuticals To Participate In The 2025 Maxim Growth Summit And Eyecelerator @ AAO 2025
Maxim Growth Summit Ophthalmology Panel Details
Title: A vision of innovation; Advances in biotechnology have spurred innovation in the management of diseases affecting our most used sense
Presenter: Brian M. Strem, PhD, President and Chief Executive Officer
Date & Time: October 22, 2025 at 3:00 pm EDT
More Details: maximgrp/2025-growth-summit
Eyecelerator @ AAO 2025 Presentation Details
Session: Poster Retina Showcase
Presenter: Eric Daniels, MD, MBA, Chief Development Officer
Date & Time: October 16, 2025 at 1:45 pm EDT
More Details: eyecelerator/aao-2025-program
About Kiora Pharmaceuticals
Kiora Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing advanced therapies for retinal disease. We target critical pathways underlying retinal diseases using innovative small molecules to slow, stop, or restore vision loss. KIO-301 is being developed for the treatment of retinitis pigmentosa, choroideremia, and Stargardt disease. It is a molecular photoswitch that has the potential to restore vision in patients with inherited and/or age-related retinal degeneration. KIO-104 is being developed for the treatment of retinal inflammation. It is a next-generation, non-steroidal, immuno-modulatory, and small-molecule inhibitor of dihydroorotate dehydrogenase (DHODH).
