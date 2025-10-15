Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Brazil's Record Harvest, And The Bottlenecks That Could Blunt It


2025-10-15 06:13:00
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Brazil is heading for a landmark harvest in 2025. The national statistics agency now pegs output at 341.9 million tonnes-up 16.8% from last year and a touch above the prior estimate.

Harvested area is projected at 81.4 million hectares, roughly 3% higher year over year. Soybeans and corn do the heavy lifting: soy at 165.9 million tonnes; corn at 138.4 million, split between a smaller summer crop and a much larger second crop.

Rice, sorghum, and cotton are also set to rise, with only a modest dip in beans. That is the surface story. The story behind it starts with timing and geography.

Good weather aligned with the summer and second-crop windows just as farmers expanded area and invested more at planting, when prices and margins looked workable.

The Central-West-Mato Grosso above all-now accounts for just over half of national output, with Paraná and Goiás next in line. This is a crop grown far from ports, which makes logistics the swing factor.



And there's the rub. Brazil's formal grain storage capacity measured last year is still well below a crop of 340-plus million tonnes, forcing heavier use of on-farm bins, temporary silos, and rapid turnarounds.

The Port of Santos-Brazil's main export gateway-has handled record volumes but has also seen peak-season queues and schedule changes. Freight quotes eased as the second-crop corn wave passed, yet diesel remains a key cost and can quickly reshape margins.

Exports have been brisk, which helps keep country elevators moving. But the decisive months are ahead: as trucks and railcars push soy and corn to terminals, any choke point-storage, road, rail, or berth-can turn a record into a discount at the farm gate.

Why this matters, in plain terms: A bigger Brazilian crop is good for global supply and for food and feed buyers.

Whether it's equally good for Brazilian producers depends on something less glamorous than rainfall or seed genetics-how smoothly the country can store, haul, and ship the grain it has grown.













































































































Crop Change (%) Change (thousand tons) Direction
Second-crop corn +0.3% +352.88 Increase
First-crop corn +0.2% +61.57 Increase
Seed cotton +3.7% +351.68 Increase
Tomato +4.3% +189.71 Increase
Canephora coffee +4.2% +49.51 Increase
Second-crop beans +3.2% +40.10 Increase
Barley +1.7% +9.60 Increase
Cassava +1.2% +253.32 Increase
Wheat +1.0% +76.60 Increase
Third-crop beans +0.8% +6.57 Increase
Sorghum +0.1% +4.72 Increase
Rice +0.0% +2.15 Increase
First-crop beans -4.6% -47.63 Decrease
Oats -1.9% -25.48 Decrease
Arabica coffee -0.8% -17.01 Decrease
Soybeans -0.0% -26.38 Decrease

