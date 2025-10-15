403
Putin Set to Receive Syrian President in Moscow
(MENAFN) The Kremlin confirmed Wednesday that Russian President Vladimir Putin will receive Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa on his inaugural trip to Russia.
"The leaders intend to discuss the current state and future prospects of Russia-Syria ties in politics, trade and economy, and cultural and humanitarian affairs, as well as the recent developments in the Middle East," the Kremlin stated.
Earlier, a Syrian news agency verified the visit, highlighting that Sharaa aims to revamp bilateral relations and bolster political and economic cooperation between the two nations.
In addition to official talks, Sharaa is scheduled to meet with members of the Syrian community residing in Russia during his stay.
On Monday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told reporters from Arab countries that Syria wishes to keep Russian military bases on its soil but may adapt their functions "amid new realities," according to a Russian news agency.
Earlier this year in February, Putin held a phone conversation with Sharaa, during which he reaffirmed Russia’s commitment to Syria’s unity, sovereignty, and stability. Putin also expressed willingness "to review agreements signed with the former Assad regime" and urged the removal of economic sanctions targeting Syria.
Sharaa’s visit follows last month’s trip to Damascus by Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak on September 9. Novak engaged with Syrian officials on key topics including energy collaboration and humanitarian aid.
Notably, after ruling Syria for nearly 25 years, Bashar al-Assad fled to Russia in late 2024, marking the end of the Baath Party’s nearly six-decade dominance since 1963. In January, a transitional government headed by Sharaa was established to navigate Syria’s future path.
