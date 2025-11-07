Kamal Haasan Feels 'Proud' As Sivakarthikeyan's 'Amaran' Becomes The Opening Film For IFFI

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, Nov 8 (IANS) Veteran actor Kamal Haasan congratulated the team of Sivakarthikeyan and Sai Pallavi's "Amaran" for being selected as the opening feature film in the Indian Panorama section at the 56th International Film Festival of India.

Not just that, "Amaran' has also been nominated for the Golden Peacock Award.

Dropping a poster of Rajkumar Periasamy's directorial on social media, a 'proud' Kamal Haasan penned, "Proud to share the immortal Major Mukund Varadarajan's story that stirred India's soul will now echo across the world (sic)."

The 'Vikram' actor added, "Extremely delighted to share that #Amaran has been nominated for the Golden Peacock Award under the International Competition and will be the opening feature film in the Indian Panorama section at the 56th International Film Festival of India, Goa. Grateful to the jury and congratulations to all fellow nominees. @IFFIGoa @nfdcindia @MIB_India A Film By @Rajkumar_KP Kudos Team - @Siva_Kartikeyan, @Sai_Pallavi92, @gvprakash, #Mahendran, and the entire teams at @RKFI and @turmericmediaTM."

"Amaran" is a cinematic adaptation of the book "India's Most Fearless: True Stories of Modern Military Heroes" by Shiv Aroor and Rahul Singh. The book includes a chapter on Mukund. The biographical drama talks about Indhu, who is on her way to receive the Ashoka Chakra award on behalf of her late husband Mukund, surrounded by the memories of Mukund's life and career.

The movie stars Sivakarthikeyan as Major Mukund Varadarajan and Sai Pallavi as Mukund's wife Indhu Rebecca Varghese.

The ancillary cast of the movie includes Rahul Bose, Bhuvan Arora, Haethakshi V, Lallu, Anbu Thasan, Shreekumar, Shyamaprasad, Shyam Mohan, Paul T. Baby, Raju Rajappan, Shyla Das, and Geetha Kailasam, along with others.

Backed by Kamal Haasan, R. Mahendran, and Vivek Krishnani under the banners of Raaj Kamal Films International and Sony Pictures Films India, "Amaran" turned out to be the second-highest-grossing Tamil film of 2024 and the ninth-highest-grossing Indian film of 2024.