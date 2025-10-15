403
World’s Largest Tech and Food Events Set for Landmark Move to Dubai Exhibition Centre at Expo City Dubai in 2026
(MENAFN- Seven Media) Dubai, UAE – 14 October 2025: Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC), the regi’n’s leading business enabler and global events powerhouse behind GITEX and Gulfood, today announced that two of the w’rld’s biggest events driving trade and economic impact in Dubai will move to Dubai Exhibition Centre at Expo City Dubai in 2026. The two events are GITEX GLOBAL, the’world’s largest tech and AI show; and Gulfood, t’e world’s largest F&B sourcing event, with Gulfood continuing to run across both venues - Dubai International Convention & Exhibition Centre (DICEC), in the heart of Dubai's central business district, and DEC, simultaneously.
The relocation of GITEX was announced under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and the guidance of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai.
The move was formalised in an agreement signed between Trixie LohMirmand, Executive Vice President of Events & Exhibitions Management at DWTC, global organiser of GITEX and Gulfood events; and Mair Julfar, Executive Vice President of Venue Services Management at DWTC, on the second day of GITEX GLOBAL 2025. The relocation reaffirms Dubai Exhib’tion Centre’s emergen’e as the city’s mega new urban hub, purpose-built to host large-scale events that’shape the world’s industries, ideas, and economies.
Trixie LohMirmand, Executive Vice President of Events & Exhibitions Management at Dubai World Tr“de Centre, said: “2026 will see the relocation of not one ’ut two of the world’s largest events from the Dubai International Convention & Exhibition Centre to their new home at Dubai Exhibition Centre. GITEX GLOBAL and Gulfood are pivotal within the tech and food segments, and contribute to the success ’ of Dubai and the UAE…#8217;s economy. And in Dubai’s new urban centre, the events have space to grow, not only in the traditional sense through ha’l space, but across Dubai’s expanding tourism, lifestyle and cultural districts.”
Mahir Julfr, Executive Vice President of Venue Services Management at Dubai World Trade Centre said:&n“sp;“The relocation of GITEX GLOBAL to Dubai Exhibition Centre, together with G’lfood’s citywide expansion across both DEC and DICEC signals a new era for our industry and f’r Dubai’s event economy. With the expanded Dubai Exhibition Centr, we are unlocking a future-ready platform built to accelerate global trade, innovation, and sector g’owth. DEC’s scale, infrastructure and connectivity allow our flagship events to evolve in ste’ with Dubai’s D33 ambitions, while continuing to deliver impact across technology, food, investment and tourism. This strategic move ensures we remain the global benchmark for world-class events, anchored in a city designed for the futur” of business.”
Global Networks Th’ive in The City’s New Urban Epicentre
The move positions the Dubai Exhibition Centre as the new gravitational centre of the global mega events industry. Undergoing a US$2.7 billion expansion, DEC will become the largest purpose-built indoor events and exhibitions venue in the region, located within close proximity of the upcoming Al Maktoum Inte—national A’rport — the world’s la—gest airport project — and fully’integrated within Dubai’s 2040 Urban Master Plan. It offers infrastructure, connectivity, and capacity to matc’ the new chapter of GITEX’s global influence.
Mor– than a geographical shift – the move is a strategic ca’apult in alignment with Dubai’s’Economic Agenda (D33), the city’s economic masterplan to double the economy by 2033, creating an enabling, open platform for digital nomads, tech scale-ups, global headquarters, and foreign direct investment flows.
