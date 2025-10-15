Temporary Road Closures Announced For Weekend

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: The Public Works Authority, Ashghal, has announced temporary partial road closures on Salwa Road and at the Al Daayen Interchange Tunnel over the weekend.

According to Ashghal's announcement on social media, Salwa Road Exit 17, for traffic coming from Salwa Road towards Mebaireek and Al Sailiya, will be closed on Friday, October 17, 2025, from 2am to 10am, and on Saturday, October 18, 2025, from 2am to 8am. The closure is required to carry out maintenance work on overhead directional signs.

Additionally, a partial closure will be implemented at the Al Daayen Interchange Tunnel (Exit 40, Street 1495) for traffic coming from Al Khor Coastal Road and heading towards Umm Garn. This closure will be in effect from 2am to 10am on October 17 and 18, 2025, to facilitate routine road maintenance.

Ashghal urged motorists to follow the posted speed limits, use the open lanes with caution, and consider alternative routes to reach their destinations safely.