Uzbekistan, Türkiye's Dal Engineering Group Deepen Industrial Cooperation

The representatives of the Ministry of Investment, Industry and Trade of Uzbekistan held a meeting with a delegation from the Turkish company Dal Engineering Group, headed by Cevdet Dal, Chairman of the Board of Directors, and discussed the implementation of joint industrial projects and prospects for expanding bilateral investment cooperation, Trend reports.

During the talks, the parties discussed ways to support local producers of import-substituting goods, create additional incentives for foreign investors, and resolve operational issues related to the company's ongoing activities in Uzbekistan.

Moreover, at the meeting, special attention was given to the second phase of the project in the Angren Free Economic Zone, which envisions the establishment of a sandwich panel production facility. The sides agreed to intensify joint efforts to deepen cooperation and promote new investment initiatives aimed at enhancing industrial capacity and technology transfer.

Founded in 1985 and headquartered in Istanbul, Dal Engineering Group manages total assets estimated at nearly $1 billion and employs about 500 people. In Uzbekistan, the company is currently implementing two major projects: a white cement production plant (grades 500 and 600) with an annual capacity of 70,000 tons, worth $10 million and employing 110 workers; and a metal structures manufacturing facility valued at $15.8 million, with a production capacity of 12,000 tons per year and 370 employees.