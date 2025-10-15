Uzbekistan, Türkiye's Dal Engineering Group Deepen Industrial Cooperation

Uzbekistan, Türkiye's Dal Engineering Group Deepen Industrial Cooperation
During the talks, the parties discussed ways to support local producers of import-substituting goods, create additional incentives for foreign investors, and resolve operational issues related to the company's ongoing activities in Uzbekistan.
Moreover, at the meeting, special attention was given to the second phase of the project in the Angren Free Economic Zone, which envisions the establishment of a sandwich panel production facility. The sides agreed to intensify joint efforts to deepen cooperation and promote new investment initiatives aimed at enhancing industrial capacity and technology transfer.
Founded in 1985 and headquartered in Istanbul, Dal Engineering Group manages total assets estimated at nearly $1 billion and employs about 500 people. In Uzbekistan, the company is currently implementing two major projects: a white cement production plant (grades 500 and 600) with an annual capacity of 70,000 tons, worth $10 million and employing 110 workers; and a metal structures manufacturing facility valued at $15.8 million, with a production capacity of 12,000 tons per year and 370 employees.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Xdata Group Named Among The Top 66 Saas Innovators In Techround's 2025 List
- Cregis And Kucoin Host Institutional Web3 Forum Discussing Industry Trends And Opportunities
- Tappalpha's Flagship ETF, TSPY, Surpasses $100 Million In AUM
- FBS AI Assistant Helps Traders Skip Market Noise And Focus On Strategy
- Forex Expo Dubai Wins Guinness World Recordstm With 20,021 Visitors
- B2BROKER Taps Finery Markets To Power Institutional Crypto OTC On B2TRADER
CommentsNo comment