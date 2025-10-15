Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
S. Korea Sees 10 Percent Surge in September Jobless Claims

2025-10-15 03:04:13
(MENAFN) South Korea saw a significant rebound in jobless claims in September, driven by increased hiring needs in manufacturing and the health and welfare sectors, government data revealed Wednesday.

New applications for job-seeking benefits jumped 10.0 percent year-on-year to 89,000 last month, reversing a decline experienced over the previous two months, according to the Ministry of Employment and Labor.

Growth in benefit claims was noted across manufacturing, health and social welfare, and education services, while the information and communications sector experienced a decline.

The government-funded job-seeking benefits, which constitute the bulk of unemployment aid, are supported through the state employment insurance fund.

In total, the number of benefit recipients reached 625,000 in September, marking a 4.0 percent increase compared to the previous year.

Meanwhile, total payouts for job-seeking benefits climbed 10.9 percent, reaching 1.07 trillion won (753.1 million U.S. dollars) during the same period.

