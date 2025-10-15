403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
S. Korea Sees 10 Percent Surge in September Jobless Claims
(MENAFN) South Korea saw a significant rebound in jobless claims in September, driven by increased hiring needs in manufacturing and the health and welfare sectors, government data revealed Wednesday.
New applications for job-seeking benefits jumped 10.0 percent year-on-year to 89,000 last month, reversing a decline experienced over the previous two months, according to the Ministry of Employment and Labor.
Growth in benefit claims was noted across manufacturing, health and social welfare, and education services, while the information and communications sector experienced a decline.
The government-funded job-seeking benefits, which constitute the bulk of unemployment aid, are supported through the state employment insurance fund.
In total, the number of benefit recipients reached 625,000 in September, marking a 4.0 percent increase compared to the previous year.
Meanwhile, total payouts for job-seeking benefits climbed 10.9 percent, reaching 1.07 trillion won (753.1 million U.S. dollars) during the same period.
New applications for job-seeking benefits jumped 10.0 percent year-on-year to 89,000 last month, reversing a decline experienced over the previous two months, according to the Ministry of Employment and Labor.
Growth in benefit claims was noted across manufacturing, health and social welfare, and education services, while the information and communications sector experienced a decline.
The government-funded job-seeking benefits, which constitute the bulk of unemployment aid, are supported through the state employment insurance fund.
In total, the number of benefit recipients reached 625,000 in September, marking a 4.0 percent increase compared to the previous year.
Meanwhile, total payouts for job-seeking benefits climbed 10.9 percent, reaching 1.07 trillion won (753.1 million U.S. dollars) during the same period.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Xdata Group Named Among The Top 66 Saas Innovators In Techround's 2025 List
- Cregis And Kucoin Host Institutional Web3 Forum Discussing Industry Trends And Opportunities
- Tappalpha's Flagship ETF, TSPY, Surpasses $100 Million In AUM
- FBS AI Assistant Helps Traders Skip Market Noise And Focus On Strategy
- Forex Expo Dubai Wins Guinness World Recordstm With 20,021 Visitors
- B2BROKER Taps Finery Markets To Power Institutional Crypto OTC On B2TRADER
CommentsNo comment