England Thrash Latvia To Qualify For 2026 Fifa World Cup

England booked their place in next year's World Cup finals as captain Harry Kane scored twice in a 5-0 romp away to Latvia on Tuesday to ensure they will win qualifying Group K.

There has been little doubt throughout the campaign that England would reach a ninth successive major tournament but now they can officially start rubber-stamping their plans.

It took England 25 minutes to break the deadlock in the tree-lined Daugava Stadium with Anthony Gordon cutting in from the left to drive a shot past Latvia keeper Krisjanis Zviedris.

The hosts, 137th in Fifa's rankings, were punished twice just before halftime with Kane drilling home after the hosts were caught playing out from the back and he then converted a penalty awarded after he was pulled back in the area.

Djed Spence's cross was turned into his own goal by Maksims Tonisevs in the 57th minute and substitute Eberechi Eze wrapped up an easy night for England with a sweetly-hit fifth late on.

England have a maximum 18 points from their six games with Albania second on 11 points.