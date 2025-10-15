3 Clear Signs Seth Rollins Could Be Nearing The End Of His WWE World Title Reign

Seth Rollins' WWE World Heavyweight Championship run may be in jeopardy. Three major developments hint at a possible title change soon.

Despite Seth Rollins and The Vision dominating Monday Night RAW, the show's numbers have been slipping. The September 29, 2025, broadcast marked the lowest global audience since the Netflix era began. A champion is expected to elevate the brand, but the creative direction under Triple H hasn't translated into stronger viewership. With ratings continuing to dip, WWE may feel the need to shake things up at the top by moving the championship to someone new.

Reports from PWInsider Elite suggest that Seth Rollins could be dealing with a serious shoulder or rotator cuff issue. Surgery has been mentioned as a possibility, which would force him to step away from in‐ring competition. WWE has not publicly addressed the situation, but with CM Punk already positioned as the number one contender, the timing of this injury raises questions about Rollins' ability to continue as champion. If the injury sidelines him, relinquishing the title may be unavoidable.

The Vision's shocking betrayal of Rollins on RAW after Crown Jewel 2025 was not originally scheduled to happen this soon. Reports indicate that WWE had planned to keep the group together well into next year. The accelerated split suggests a creative adjustment, likely influenced by Rollins' real‐life condition. By rushing this storyline, WWE appears to be preparing for a transition at the top, signaling that Rollins' championship reign could be nearing its conclusion.