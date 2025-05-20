Ukrainian Air Force Warns Of Threat From Decoy Drones
According to Ukrinform, this was stated on live television by Yurii Ihnat, Head of the Communications Department of the Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
He explained that the main goal of decoy drones is to exhaust air defense systems, and sometimes more decoys are launched than actual combat drones.
“Decoy drones mimic the 'Shahed.' It's impossible to tell right away whether it's a real Shahed or a decoy. Later, it can be identified by sound or visually. The purpose of these decoys is to exhaust our air defense and complicate the situation in the air. There have been instances where more decoys were flying than combat drones. Our Defense Forces have to respond to all of them accordingly,” Ihnat said.
At the same time, he warned that decoy drones pose a real threat, as they can also carry explosives, even if in smaller amounts than combat drones.
“They're not just harmless mimics as explosives have been found on these drones as well. Even if the charge is small, they still pose a serious danger. That's why the State Emergency Service and others constantly warn the public not to touch any drones found on the ground. They may pose a life-threatening risk,” Ihnat cautioned.Read also: Ukrainian border guards destroy Russian shelter, communications antenna, two ATVs in Kursk sector
As Ukrinform previously reported, Ukrainian air defense forces neutralized 93 out of 108 drones launched by Russia overnight, May 19.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- BTCC Exchange Brings Crypto's Elite Influencers Together For Exclusive TOKEN2049 Yacht Experience
- Whale.Io Sets Sail For Token2049 Dubai As Wristband Sponsor, Gearing Up For $WHALE Token Launch
- Reppo Releases Whitepaper To Usher AI Builders In The Era Of Vibe Investing
- QTR Family Wealth Launches Independent RIA Firm, Deepening Commitment To Multi-Generational Entrepreneurs
- Rizenet/T-Rize Partnered With Hashlock To Conduct A Security Audit Of Their Governance Token Smart Contracts.
- Strategel Wealth Society Introduces Intelligent Tool Backed By Benjamin Caldwell
CommentsNo comment