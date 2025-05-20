Ukrainian Air Force Warns Of Threat From Decoy Drones

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Decoy drones can also carry explosives, although with smaller payloads than combat UAVs.

According to Ukrinform, this was stated on live television by Yurii Ihnat, Head of the Communications Department of the Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

He explained that the main goal of decoy drones is to exhaust air defense systems, and sometimes more decoys are launched than actual combat drones.

“Decoy drones mimic the 'Shahed.' It's impossible to tell right away whether it's a real Shahed or a decoy. Later, it can be identified by sound or visually. The purpose of these decoys is to exhaust our air defense and complicate the situation in the air. There have been instances where more decoys were flying than combat drones. Our Defense Forces have to respond to all of them accordingly,” Ihnat said.

At the same time, he warned that decoy drones pose a real threat, as they can also carry explosives, even if in smaller amounts than combat drones.

“They're not just harmless mimics as explosives have been found on these drones as well. Even if the charge is small, they still pose a serious danger. That's why the State Emergency Service and others constantly warn the public not to touch any drones found on the ground. They may pose a life-threatening risk,” Ihnat cautioned.

